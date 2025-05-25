It seems like Indianapolis still isn't very fond of former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Brady, who was riding in "The Fastest Seat in Sports" ahead of the 2025 Indianapolis 500, was booed during driver introductions Sunday afternoon.

Brady, now an analyst for Fox Sports, was introduced alongside NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson, who will be driving the two-seat IndyCar as part of the pre-race festivities, and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan.

Brady received the loudest reception, even if it was largely negative.

Though the Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts had a nascent feud prior to the 2000s, the rivalry took off when Brady arrived in New England and the Colts drafted quarterback Peyton Manning. With Brady and Manning leading their respective teams, the Patriots and Colts often jostled for dominance in the AFC.

Between 2001-10, Brady and Manning met 12 times with three postseason clashes in that span. That included two showdowns in the AFC Championship Game. New England won in 2003 and went on to beat the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII. The Colts claimed victory in 2006 and then downed the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI.

Brady had an 8-4 record against the Manning-led Colts. Even when Manning left for the Denver Broncos, Brady's personal rivalry with the Colts continued. In fact, things intensified in 2015 when Brady and the Patriots found themselves embroiled in the "Deflategate" scheme.

In January 2015, reports surfaced alleging that the Patriots intentionally deflated footballs in their 2014 AFC Championship Game win against the Colts. An investigation by Manhattan-based attorney Ted Wells, who was hired by the NFL, found it "more probable than not" that the Patriots deflated footballs and that Brady was "at least generally aware" of the violations.

Brady was initially handed a four-game suspension for the 2015 season, but he won an appeal in U.S. District Court that allowed him to play in 2015 and led the Patriots to victory in Super Bowl 51. He was then suspended the first four games of the 2016 season. The Patriots were also fined $1 million and forfeited two picks in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Brady had an 8-0 record against the Colts after Manning left for the Broncos.

Needless to say, the Indianapolis faithful have not forgotten what Brady put them through.