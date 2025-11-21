The biggest news out of Atlanta this week was quarterback Michael Penix Jr. needing surgery to repair his partially torn ACL, an injury that has ended his 2025 campaign. With about nine months of recovery time expected, he should be okay by the start of next season. Veteran Kirk Cousins will take over as QB1.

Falcons receiver Drake London also suffered an injury last week and is dealing with a PCL issue in his left knee that puts his status at week-to-week. The Falcons lost to another divisional opponent, the Carolina Panthers, 30-27, last week in overtime. Atlanta is on a five-game losing streak, with their last win coming against the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 13.

For the Saints, it will be Tyler Shough again starting at quarterback for New Orleans after Spencer Rattler benching last month. The Saints are coming off their bye week and their last opponent was, like the Falcons, against the Panthers. New Orleans defeated Carolina, 17-7, on Nov. 9. Before that victory, the Saints were on a four-game losing streak.

Here's everything you need to know to watch the NFC showdown, along with betting odds and a prediction for the game.

Where to watch Falcons vs. Saints live

Date: Sunday, Nov. 23 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 23 | 4:25 p.m. ET Location: Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Fox | Fubo (try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Saints -1.5; O/U 39.5 (via DraftKings)

Falcons vs. Saints: Need to know

Expect Atlanta to run. With Penix and London out, the Falcons will likely need to emphasize their run game. This season, they have 1,199 rushing yards, averaging to 119.9 yards per game, which is in the top 15 in the league. Bijan Robinson accounts for 783 of those yards, which places him seventh in the league. He also has four touchdowns on the ground and two in the air. I expect him to have a big game this week.

The Saints' offense has been, well, offensive. The Saints average the third-fewest points per game (15.5). They particularly struggle in the red zone, as only a league-low of 38.5% of trips there end in the end zone. Their total rushing yards is fifth-fewest (928) and their passing yards is among the bottom half (2,044). The offense hasn't been able to find consistency this season.

What can Kirk Cousins do? The veteran was Atlanta's starting quarterback last season, but was beat out for the QB1 job by 2024 No. 8 overall pick Penix this offseason. Last year, Cousins went 7-7 in 14 starts, with 3,508 yards, 18 touchdowns and a career-high 16 interceptions. He has one start, a loss, and three total appearances this season, with 250 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions.

Falcons vs. Saints prediction, pick

I will stick with the betting odds this week and go with the Saints prevailing in this one. With key players out for the Falcons, their offensive play is uncertain. Pick: Saints -1.5; Over 39.5