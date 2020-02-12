Blues' Jay Bouwmeester collapses on bench; game against Ducks postponed
The 36-year-old Blues defenseman collapsed during the first period
Tuesday night's Blues-Ducks game in Anaheim was postponed following a scary incident in the first period. During a TV timeout, Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the St. Louis bench.
Blues teammates were seen frantically calling for help and eventually the bench area was evacuated as medical staff tended to Bouwmeester. The 36-year-old was eventually taken out on a stretcher to a waiting ambulance. Reports in the arena said Bouwmeester was awake and alert before being transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluation.
Warning: Video contains graphic content
Players and coaches were visibly shaken up as a result of the incident and the atmosphere in the arena was extremely still in the aftermath. Ultimately, the Blues and Ducks elected to postpone the game.
"Due to the medical emergency involving Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester, tonight's game has been postponed and it will be made up at a later date," the NHL said in a statement.
A make-up date will be scheduled later.
With the physical nature of the sport, we've seen plenty of scary medical situations around NHL arenas over the years, but witnessing a player collapse on the bench during a break in play is one of the more unsettling incidents in recent years.
Former Dallas Stars forward Rich Peverley was involved in a similar incident in 2014. He collapsed on the Stars' bench in what was described as a "cardiac event." It was revealed later that Peverley's cardiac episode left him unconsciousness for approximately two minutes before defibrillator was used to regain consciousness.
In attendance at Tuesday's game in Anaheim were most Blues players' fathers, as it was part of the team's annual dad's trip.
More updates on Bouwmeester's status will be posted as they become available.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Jones sidelined 8-10 weeks
In 56 games this season, Jones has registered six goals and 24 assists
-
McDavid out 2-3 weeks
McDavid is second in the league to teammate Leon Draisaitl with 81 points
-
Coronavirus delays NHL stick shipments
Players are being extra careful with the sticks they have
-
Power Rankings: Pens threatening Caps
The Metro looked like a lock for the Caps earlier in the year, but Pittsburgh has emerged as...
-
Jason Zucker goes to Penguins... finally
Zucker goes to Pittsburgh in exchange for Alex Galchenyuk, a prospect and a first-round pick
-
NHL players could play in 2022 Olympics
The absence of NHL players at the Olympics might not extend to 2022
-
NHL All-Star Game live updates, highlights
Matthew Tkachuk's 6 points help set the tone for the Pacific in his hometown
-
NHL All-Star Skills competition takeaways
Live updates and coverage of the 2020 NHL All-Star Skills competition on Friday night