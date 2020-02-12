Blues' Jay Bouwmeester collapses on bench; game against Ducks postponed

Tuesday night's Blues-Ducks game in Anaheim was postponed following a scary incident in the first period. During a TV timeout, Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the St. Louis bench.

Blues teammates were seen frantically calling for help and eventually the bench area was evacuated as medical staff tended to Bouwmeester. The 36-year-old was eventually taken out on a stretcher to a waiting ambulance. Reports in the arena said Bouwmeester was awake and alert before being transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluation.

Warning: Video contains graphic content

Players and coaches were visibly shaken up as a result of the incident and the atmosphere in the arena was extremely still in the aftermath. Ultimately, the Blues and Ducks elected to postpone the game.

"Due to the medical emergency involving Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester, tonight's game has been postponed and it will be made up at a later date," the NHL said in a statement.

A make-up date will be scheduled later.

With the physical nature of the sport, we've seen plenty of scary medical situations around NHL arenas over the years, but witnessing a player collapse on the bench during a break in play is one of the more unsettling incidents in recent years.

Former Dallas Stars forward Rich Peverley was involved in a similar incident in 2014. He collapsed on the Stars' bench in what was described as a "cardiac event." It was revealed later that Peverley's cardiac episode left him unconsciousness for approximately two minutes before defibrillator was used to regain consciousness.

In attendance at Tuesday's game in Anaheim were most Blues players' fathers, as it was part of the team's annual dad's trip.

More updates on Bouwmeester's status will be posted as they become available.