Capitals' Tom Wilson uncorks beating on Avalanche's Ian Cole for hit on Evgeny Kuznetsov
As if there was ever any doubt, Wilson definitely has his teammates' back
Capitals winger Tom Wilson is notoriously a man out of time, an enforcer in an era that desperately tries to avoid enforcers. It seems like he's constantly in the news for one late hit or another. On Thursday his teammate Evgeny Kuznetsov was injured by a late hit from Avalanche defenseman Ian Cole in the third period, and to say that Wilson didn't take it well would be the understatement of the year. Wilson absolutely obliterated Cole in a fight in retaliation.
Moral of the story: If Wilson looks like he's going to drop the gloves, skate away whistling. This is Wilson's fifth fight of the season (he also got into one in the preseason), and if you ask the likes of Robert Bortuzzo, Jamie Oleksiak and Austin Watson, it's not fun. Bortuzzo at least exacted some revenge with a more closely matched fight later in the season, but the Wild's Marcus Foligno is the only other player to even come close to getting some licks in.
In any case, if you're the Capitals, Wilson is a phenomenal teammate. He plays incredibly angry, and he'll drop the gloves if someone looks at his teammate the wrong way. Kuznetsov is behind the play, Cole catches that and reroutes to give Kuznetsov a shoulder, Cole gets beaten up for it. Wilson, who signed six-year contract worth $31 million before this season, was already suspended for 14 games earlier in the year for an illegal blow to the head. in the same preseason game he fought Bortuzzo in for the first time.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bolts unveil black alts, lose in them
Tampa is back in black but not everyone loves the new look
-
Best DraftKings NHL DFS lineups, Feb. 7
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings, gives optimal...
-
Wild lose Koivu to torn ACL
Koivu, 35, suffered the injury during a collision in Buffalo on Tuesday
-
NHL Wins and Sins: Matthews' deal, more
What's right and wrong in the NHL this week
-
NHL trade tracker
Follow along with every move made before the 2019 NHL trade deadline
-
Power Rankings: Streaking Flyers rise up
Can Carter Hart really get Philly into the playoff picture?