Darren Raddysh trade grades: Have the Maple Leafs acquired their new No. 1 defenseman?

In a weak year for free agency, Darren Raddysh was set to be the top defenseman on the board. As a team looking to retool its blue line, the Toronto Maple Leafs didn't want to wait until July 1, so they acquired Raddysh in a sign-and-trade deal with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday morning.

The Maple Leafs sent the Lightning at 2026 fifth-round pick in exchange for Raddysh, who signed an eight-year contract as part of the traded. According to Sportsnet, the contract comes with an average annual value of $8.5 million, bringing the total to $68 million.

Raddysh, 30, is coming off a late breakout season with the Lightning. He was a dominant two-way defender, and Tampa Bay dominated when he was on the ice at five-on-five, but Raddysh's impact wasn't limited to full strength. Because Victor Hedman was limited to 33 games due to injury, Raddysh took on the role of power play quarterback, and he thrived on the man advantage with 10 goals and 16 assists.

On the whole, Raddysh blew past his previous career highs in goals (22), assists (48) and points (70). When a player explodes like this in a contract year, it can be a red flag, but the Maple Leafs are betting it was a sign of things to come and not an outlier.

After missing the postseason in 2025-26, Toronto needed to upgrade its blue line, and there's no doubt the team is better at that position now. The question for the Maple Leafs is whether Raddysh can be a true No. 1 defenseman -- and whether he can live up to his new contract.

The trade

Maple Leafs receive: D Darren Raddysh on an eight-year, $68 million contract

D Darren Raddysh on an eight-year, $68 million contract Lightning receive: 2026 fifth-round NHL Draft pick

Toronto Maple Leafs

For most of the 2025-26 season, the Maple Leafs were a disaster defensively. They ranked 31st in the NHL in expected goals against (297.5) and actual goals against (295). Morgan Rielly took a step back, injury limited Chris Tanev to 11 games, and Jake McCabe posted some horrific five-on-five metrics.

To make matters worse, nearly every defenseman to hit the ice for the Leafs last season was at least 29 years old. In order to chase a Stanley Cup with Auston Matthews and William Nylander in their prime, Toronto needed to get younger and better on defense.

It accomplished one of those objectives with the Raddysh trade.

An undrafted prospect out of the OHL, Raddysh spent the better part of seven seasons grinding away in the AHL before getting his first real shot in the NHL in 2023-24. Raddysh immediately displayed some nice puck-moving ability from the back end, but he was still limited to a depth role for a couple of years.

Then, with Hedman out for an extended stretch last season, Lightning coach Jon Cooper had no choice but to lean on Raddysh. To his credit, Raddysh seized the opportunity and turned in a dominant campaign. Not only did he come within a whisker of being a point-per-game player, but his underlying numbers were sparkling as well.

According to Natural Stat Trick, Raddysh posted a 57.1% expected goals share and a plus-22 goal differential at five-on-five. He did all that while playing nearly 23 minutes per game, which is the typical workload for a bona fide No. 1 defenseman.

Darren Raddysh TB • D • #43 Goals 22 Assists 48 Points 70 View Profile

If Raddysh can play at that level for a few more seasons, the Maple Leafs will have gotten a bargain with this deal. With the salary cap rising, the price tag for star defensemen is about to explode, especially once Cale Makar and Quinn Hughes sign their next contracts. Locking in Raddysh for $8.5 million per season now could look like a genius move from general manager John Chayka just a couple of years down the road.

Then again, Chayka could also look like the executive who fell for fool's gold. Players don't often break out at the age of 30, and even if they do, how long will their prime last? This contract will carry Raddysh into his late-30s. The latter seasons will almost certainly be a tough pill to swallow, but Raddysh's contract could be an albatross immediately if he falls back to Earth in 2026-27.

The Maple Leafs are a worse team than the Lightning, so how will Raddysh perform in a worse environment with less talent around him? If Raddysh simply reverts to his 2024-25 form, which was more in the realm of a second-pairing defenseman, it will be a bit of a disappointment. If he's even worse than that, Toronto will be stuck with another aging blue liner on a multi-year contract and back where it started this offseason.

This is a major roll of the dice by Chayka. Given the lack of options in free agency, this does make some sense, and Raddysh could wind up being a tremendous value add for Toronto. Still, there's the obvious risk that this blows up in Toronto's face rather quickly. Grade -- C+

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning have proven to be an incredibly shrewd team (see: letting Steven Stamkos walk and signing Jake Guentzel), and they had the cap space to sign Raddysh if they really wanted to keep him. Frankly, that would be another reason to give me pause about this move if I were the Maple Leafs.

Obviously, Tampa didn't want to invest that kind of money in Raddysh for that long, so they took a late-round pick before losing him for nothing on July 1. That's a tidy bit of business, but there is now a big void on the Bolts' blue line, and veterans Victor Hedman and Ryan McDonagh aren't getting any younger.

I expect Tampa Bay to be aggressive in trying to replace Raddysh, but for now at least, the team's blue line looks much weaker. if Raddysh succeeds in Toronto, the Lightning will be kicking themselves for letting him go. Grade: C