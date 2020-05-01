Ex-NHL enforcer Georges Laraque diagnosed with coronavirus

Former NHL enforcer Georges Laraque revealed on Twitter that he was diagnosed with COVID-19. Laraque played in the league for 13 seasons, spending the majority of them with the Edmonton Oilers.

Because the 43-year-old Laraque has asthma, as he points out in his post, he may be at higher risk of getting very sick from the global pandemic as COVID-19 can trigger an asthma attack, and even cause pneumonia as well as acute respiratory disease.

Bon je ne suis pas invincible, je viens tout juste d’être diagnostiqué avec le Covid, pas la meilleure nouvelle étant donné que je suis asthmatique, ca va aller! I guess I’m not invincible, just got diagnosed with Covid, since I’m asthmatic, not the best news, will fight it off! pic.twitter.com/KIgo8Ra0sT — Georges Laraque (@GeorgesLaraque) April 30, 2020

In the replies of the announcement, the official Oilers Twitter account tells Laraque to "Get well soon, Big Georges!" He played 490 games with Edmonton, scoring 43 goals and notching 68 assists from 1997 to 2006.

The Montreal native left Edmonton to play for the Phoenix Coyotes after the Oilers refused to grant him his request of a long-term contract with a no-trade clause. He was in Phoenix for all of 56 games before getting shipped off to the Pittsburgh Penguins, where he'd play until 2008. He also had a stop with the Montreal Canadiens before retiring from the sport in 2010. At the end of his career, he totaled 695 games, scoring 53 goals and earning 100 assists.

To end on a positive note, here is a short, two-hour compilation of the fights Laraque got into on the ice throughout his playing career.