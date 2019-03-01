Ottawa Senators fire coach Guy Boucher, appoint Marc Crawford as interim head coach
The Senators are last in the East with just 49 points
Now that the Senators have sold all of their key pieces at the trade deadline, they're leaning into the rebuild for next year. The Senators fired coach Guy Boucher on Friday, naming Marc Crawford as their interim head coach. Boucher went 72-71-21 in his two full seasons with the Senators, and factoring in this year his record with the Senators was 94-108-26.
The Senators hit their rebuild incredibly hard. With 49 points this year, they're last in the East, and they traded Mark Stone, Ryan Dzingel and Matt Duchene at the trade deadline. Last offseason they unloaded Erik Karlsson and Mike Hoffman to the Sharks before Hoffman was flipped to the Panthers.
