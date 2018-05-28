Stanley Cup Final: Bryce Harper has picked a side for Golden Knights vs. Capitals

Bryce Harper was born and raised in Las Vegas, but he's found a new home and become a baseball superstar in Washington over the past seven years.

So, with that in mind, this year's Stanley Cup Final, which features the Vegas Golden Knights taking on the Washington Capitals, is quite the matchup for him. It's one that he'd been asking for earlier in the NHL playoffs.

With the Cup Final getting underway on Monday in Vegas, Harper was pressed for which one of the teams he's going to back in the final round. His answer?

He's sticking with his hometown Golden Knights.

Harper reinforced his loyalties in an interview with the NHL Network this week, saying that he'll be supporting the Golden Knights as they attempt to win the Stanley Cup in their very first season as an NHL club.

"I'm definitely happy for the Caps. A lot of great players on that team as well. I love [Braden] Holtby. He's one of my favorite players. [Alex Ovechkin] of course, [Defenseman John] Carlson, {forward [T.J.] Oshie -- what a great club they've got," Harper said. "But I was born and raised in Las Vegas and I support the Golden Knights. It's going to be a lot of fun. It's going to be a great series."

Harper has supported the Golden Knights throughout their inaugural season this year, and that support has gotten progressively more intense as the team has put together an incredibly improbable run to the championship round.

"I get more nervous watching them than anything I've ever done in my life,'' Harper told USA TODAY Sports earlier this month, "Even playing ball. I don't get nervous watching my team or when I play at all. I really don't. But when I'm watching them, I get so nervous. I'll sit on the couch with my wife, going nuts. It's unreal.''

Harper has even been supporting the Golden Knights while playing for the Nationals this spring, as he's put the team's logo on the handle of his bat.

Bryce Harper is pulling for his hometown team. #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/Ai6fdAb73A — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) April 19, 2018

Harper says he's planning on attending Game 4 at Capital One Arena in D.C. next week, and he's going to do so in a Golden Knights jersey. That's a bold move for one of Washington's biggest sports icons, and he might catch some flak for it, but you've got to give him credit for staying loyal to his hometown squad even if it leads to a few awkward weeks with the championship-starved D.C. faithful.