Stars' Corey Perry ejected from Winter Classic for elbowing Predators' Ryan Ellis

Dallas Stars winger Corey Perry received an early exit after he was ejected from the 2020 Winter Classic for elbowing Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis.

During the opening period, Ellis was able to keep the puck in the Stars' zone by sending it back in deep. However, Perry made a beeline for Ellis and wound up elbowed him in the head. Ellis ended up collapsing to the ice.

Corey Perry gets thrown out of the Winter Classic for elbowing Ryan Ellis pic.twitter.com/0yeegUxh41 — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) January 1, 2020

Ellis was eventually helped off the ice and carted to the dressing room of the Cotton Bowl.

The officials took a closer look at the play and ultimately slapped Perry with a major penalty for elbowing. The penalty carries a game misconduct, which was why Perry received his walking papers.

The Predators were able to take advantage of the major penalty. Nashville scored a pair of power-play goals courtesy of Matt Duchene and Dante Fabbro to give the Predators a 2-0 lead.

Perry signed a one-year deal with the Stars this past summer after spending the first 14 seasons of his career with the Anaheim Ducks.