2018 World Cup odds: Predictions, picks for teams to avoid from proven model

We're quickly inching closer to the start of one of the world's biggest sporting events, the 2018 World Cup, which kicks off June 14 in Russia. Before you make your picks on World Cup futures, you need to see what European soccer expert David Sumpter has to say.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote Soccermatics, the book that shows how math works inside the beautiful game. Together with experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the two-and-a-half seasons since it was born, the Soccerbot is up 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds. That's right -- 1,800 percent.

We can tell you he's fading Argentina, even though it's the fifth-biggest favorite to win the 2018 World Cup at 8/1 and has arguably the best player in the world, Lionel Messi.

"Sorry, Messi, it hasn't happened before and I think it will be difficult this time, too," Sumpter told SportsLine. "Argentina had to win its final match in its South American qualifying section just to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. With so many questions regarding who's in and who's out of the starting 11, I can't see this team challenging for the title in Russia."

Germany 9/2

Brazil 9/2

France 6/1

Spain 6/1

Argentina 8/1

Belgium 10/1

England 16/1

Portugal 20/1

Uruguay 25/1

Poland 30/1

Colombia 40/1

Russia 40/1

Croatia 40/1

Mexico 60/1

Denmark 80/1

Switzerland 100/1

Sweden 100/1

Serbia 150/1

Senegal 150/1

Egypt 200/1

Iceland 200/1

Peru 200/1

Nigeria 250/1

Costa Rica 250/1

Japan 300/1

Australia 300/1

Morocco 500/1

Iran 500/1

South Korea 500/1

Tunisia 1,000/1

Panama 1,000/1

Saudi Arabia 1,000/1