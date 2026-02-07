Barcelona host Mallorca at the Spotify Camp Nou on Saturday after winning over the week against Albacete in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals. Hansi Flick's team are the LaLiga leaders with only a one-point advantage on Real Madrid after 22 matchdays. The German coach spoke ahead of Saturday's clash in the pre-match press conference, addressing the future of Robert Lewandowski, who is likely to leave the Blaugrana at the end of the season with his deal due in the summer, according to multiple reports:

"Of course we've talked about this situation, but it's not the end of the season. I don't know what will happen. I know he wants to play a bit more, get more minutes; he's in good form. He loves playing for Barça, I don't know what will happen at the end of the season. We don't know what will happen with the club. We'll find out in the future." Here's what you need to know ahead of the game.

How to watch Barcelona vs. Mallorca, odds

Date : Saturday, Feb. 7 | Time : 10:15 a.m. ET

: Saturday, Feb. 7 | : 10:15 a.m. ET Location : Spotify Camp Nou -- Barcelona

: Spotify Camp Nou -- Barcelona Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Barcelona -654; Draw +731; Mallorca +1288

Possible lineups

Barcelona XI: Joan Garcia; Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Eric Garcia, Alejandro Balde; Dani Olmo, Frenkie de Jong, Fermin Lopez; Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres, Marcus Rashford.

Mallorca XI: Leo Roman; Pablo Maffeo, David Lopez, Martin Valjent, Johan Mojica; Omar Mascarell, Samu; Takuma Asano, Sergi Darder, Jan Virgili; Vedat Muriqi.

Prediction

Pick: Barcelona 2, Mallorca 0.