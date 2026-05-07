As the top teams in the Western Conference, the San Jose Earthquakes and the Vancouver Whitecaps prepare to meet this weekend, and one would assume the biggest story surrounding the clash would be on the pitch. However, with the future of the Whitecaps up in the air, the "Save the Caps" movement is gaining steam to keep the team in Vancouver, even amid a lack of clarity regarding what comes next.

The team's lease at BC Place expires at the end of the year, and the franchise has been up for sale since 2024. If an extension or an alternative home isn't found soon, the Whitecaps could be on the move. Meanwhile, a group led by Grant Gustavson has submitted an expansion application that could potentially pivot into a relocation bid depending on how things unfold, though they aren't the only group in the mix for an expansion spot.

Both Major League Soccer and the Whitecaps have publicly stated their intention to keep the franchise in Vancouver, but it's fair to question the reality of those claims. Currently, while British Columbia's Ministry of Jobs and Economic Growth remains committed to working with the club, he says that they have yet to receive a formal proposal detailing what is required to keep the team in the city.

"I've been a season ticket holder for over a decade. I've sat in the stands when the team wasn't doing well, when they weren't performing, and when investments weren't being made on the field," said Ravi Kahlon, British Columbia's Minister of Jobs and Economic Growth. "People like me stuck around and supported the team through that. The frustration Whitecaps fans are having is that we have ridden through and supported MLS and the Whitecaps during challenging years when the game was just growing.

"Now that the team is at the top, and presumably at their highest value, the ownership group says it's really difficult for them to function, and they need to sell. We know the value went from approximately $35 million to $500 million, and this is an opportunity for the owners to cash out. But we believe there is a responsibility both from them and from MLS to the sports fans who have put a lot of commitment into the game and the league. Our hope is that the Commissioner will listen to our side of the story and perhaps even play a facilitating role to find a resolution that keeps the team here."

If the club's ownership were truly committed, presenting their requirements to stay would seem like a simple first step. All local parties in Canada, from Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim to the supporters, have been consistent in asking the same question: What is needed to keep the Whitecaps in Vancouver?

According to Kahlon, there is an opportunity to collaborate, especially since BC Place isn't designed solely to turn a profit.

"Whitecaps fans have suggested that an arrangement be made on the stadium where the Whitecaps could perhaps lease it from us," Kahlon said. "My response is that I appreciate the fans trying to be creative to find solutions, but the Whitecaps haven't proposed that. The management team hasn't proposed that as an option. If that is something they want to consider, they should propose it, and we can have a look."

CBS Sports contacted the Whitecaps to inquire if there is a plan to present their requirements to British Columbia, but the club did not respond to the request.

When a one-year extension was negotiated to keep the Whitecaps at BC Place through the 2026 season, the club was granted more revenue opportunities, and their tenant costs were reduced. However, with healthcare sponsorships banned in Canada and gambling revenues restricted, the Whitecaps' overall revenue still lags behind other successful MLS teams. Furthermore, the club doesn't retain full revenue from concessions, sponsorships, and parking; a significant portion stays with the B.C. Pavilion Corporation (PavCo), which owns and operates the stadium.

Still, there has been flexibility from the province. Because BC Place is hosting World Cup matches, the Whitecaps won't have another home game until August, a disruption that was factored into the lease extension.

"What we have committed to the Whitecaps is that after the World Cup, we would be happy to sit down, look at what disruptions may have occurred, and discuss how we can mitigate some of those costs," Kahlon said. "Of course, this extension is a one-year thing because of the World Cup, but we also want to have a conversation about long-term agreements. That's been our priority for some time."

Between the financial commitments British Columbia has already made and the strong support the team receives, boasting average attendance in the upper third of the league, it's clear how many people want the Whitecaps to stay, highlighting the community value of the 52-year-old franchise.

"The Whitecaps opened a new training facility a few years back, and the province provided $10 million toward it. We have made significant contributions because we value the team," Kahlon added. "We know what it means for soccer fans in our community. Our message to the Whitecaps and to the Commissioner has been consistent: if there is something else that's needed, we need to know about it. Saying the issue is the stadium without having anything concrete to back that up won't help us resolve anything."

There are precedents for resolving such scenarios without teams leaving their homes. For example, the Columbus Crew faced relocation threats, but following the "Save the Crew" movement, the team was sold to the Haslam Sports Group and the Edwards family in 2018 to keep them in Ohio, while former owner Anthony Precourt went on to found Austin FC. A similar outcome would be the best-case scenario for the Whitecaps. However, for that to come to fruition, a local ownership group, or at least an investor with the clear intent to keep the team in Vancouver, would likely need to step forward.