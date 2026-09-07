The third weekend of Serie A soccer is in the books and before focusing and what we can expect from the upcoming weekend, let's reflect on the biggest shocks of the third matchday. The biggest news came in overnight, as we have the first coach sacked in Italy with Fabio Grosso leaving his Fiorentina job after three defeats and a disappointing start to the season, with former coach Paolo Vanoli making his comeback three months after leaving. Elsewhere, we had some exciting days of soccer in the Italian Serie A, with Inter winning 3-2 against Napoli on Saturday before AS Roma's comeback against Atalanta at the Stadio Olimpico, while Juventus and AC Milan drew 1-1 in Turin on Sunday. Now, time for some hot takes.

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Fiorentina make another mistake

On Sunday, Fiorentina announced the sacking of Fabio Grosso after three defeats in three games since the start of the Serie A season. Fiorentina decided to make such a shocking change after three consecutive defeats against AS Roma, Frosinone and Torino, prompting sporting director Fabio Paratici to bring Paolo Vanoli back to the club. The decision comes just months after Fiorentina had parted ways with Vanoli at the end of the 2025–26 season, despite the coach managing to keep the Viola in Serie A following a challenging campaign.

This is another risky decision made by the club. First of all, they didn't let Grosso have enough time to reassemble the roster after many signings made in the summer, and late changes, as Fiorentina sold Moise Kean in the last day of the summer transfer window and replaced him with Beto from Everton. Eight players who started Saturday's game against Torino were new signings, highlighting just how much work Vanoli now has to do to build a cohesive team. For sure, the club needed to give Grosso more time to at least start working in his football ideas before making more changes. Fiorentina need stability, not changes.

Kean to win the Serie A Golden Boot

Talking about Fiorentina, their former striker Moise Kean immediately delivered in his debut with Como as the side led by Cesc Fabregas won 4-1 away against Genoa. Kean came off the bench in the second half and delivered one assist to Assane Diao. The Italian striker has a great opportunity to take another step forward this season under Cesc Fabregas. He has the quality to not only score goals but also provide assists, as he showed on his debut. His skill set perfectly suits the coach's style of football, and he could replicate the impact he made two years ago under Raffaele Palladino at Fiorentina, when he scored 25 goals in all competitions.

Juventus have one big problem to solve

On Sunday, Juventus drew 1-1 against AC Milan in Turin thanks to the late goal scored by Federico Gatti, highlighting the biggest issue of the Bianconeri right now: their strikers. Randal Kolo Muani is still waiting to score his first goal of the season, but it is his performances that are causing the most concern among the fans and the manager Luciano Spalletti. Meanwhile, Nick Woltemade showed some encouraging signs after coming off the bench in the second half on Sunday.

The injury to Kenan Yildiz, who will be out for at least three months, is making Juventus lose their unpredictability in the attacking third, but Spalletti still believes Kolo Muani is the right striker for his team, as he mentioned to DAZN after the draw in Turin. "I'm backing Kolo Muani, and I'm sticking with him. We'll see at the end where that takes us."