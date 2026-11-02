And just like that, another UEFA Champions League week is upon us. Tuesday's action includes several of the most intriguing matchups of Matchday 4, from Bayern Munich's trip to Atletico Madrid to Barcelona's clash with Aston Villa and Manchester United's face-off against Roma. It's more than enough for a gripping couple of hours, and that's without mentioning that reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain are back, too. I'm Pardeep Cattry with a preview of what's to come.

📺 Footy fix

All times U.S./Eastern

Monday, Nov. 2

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EPL: Newcastle United vs. Everton, 3 p.m. ➡️ USA Network

Tuesday, Nov. 3

🇪🇺 UCL: Galatasaray vs. Stuttgart, 12:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network

🇪🇺 UCL: Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Sporting CP, 12:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 UCL: Atletico Madrid vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 UCL: Barcelona vs. Aston Villa, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 UCL: Bodo/Glimt vs. Lille, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Network

🇪🇺 UCL: Feyenoord vs. Inter, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network

🇪🇺 UCL: LASK vs. Slovan Bratislava, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 UCL: Manchester United vs. Roma, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 UCL: Villarreal vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

Wednesday, Nov. 4

🇪🇺 UCL: AEK Athens vs. Real Madrid, 12:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 UCL: Fenerbahce vs. Liverpool, 12:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 UCL: Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Betis, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 UCL: Porto vs. Napoli, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Network

🇪🇺 UCL: Lens vs. Como, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 UCL: PSV vs. Club Brugge, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 UCL: RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 UCL: Slavia Prague vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network

🇪🇺 UCL: Viking vs. Sabah, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🏆 Tomorrow...





What's on CBS Sports Golazo Network

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