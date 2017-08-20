German soccer player pulls a Gramatica; suffers ACL injury while celebrating a goal

Talk about going from high to low in a span of seconds for Hamburger's Nicolai Muller

Nicolai Muller was ecstatic on Saturday after scoring a goal for Hamburg, but that jubilation quickly went south. The winger gave his team the 1-0 lead against Augsburg with an early goal, and it proved to be the winner, but during the celebration he tried to do too much and got hurt badly. Take a look:

The end result? A torn ACL, and injury that will keep him sidelined for seven months.

Boy does that stink. You just have to feel for him there. He was so happy, wanting to celebrate a big moment and then this happens. A tough break. Here's betting he doesn't celebrate as much the next time he scores.

