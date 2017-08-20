German soccer player pulls a Gramatica; suffers ACL injury while celebrating a goal
Talk about going from high to low in a span of seconds for Hamburger's Nicolai Muller
Nicolai Muller was ecstatic on Saturday after scoring a goal for Hamburg, but that jubilation quickly went south. The winger gave his team the 1-0 lead against Augsburg with an early goal, and it proved to be the winner, but during the celebration he tried to do too much and got hurt badly. Take a look:
The end result? A torn ACL, and injury that will keep him sidelined for seven months.
Boy does that stink. You just have to feel for him there. He was so happy, wanting to celebrate a big moment and then this happens. A tough break. Here's betting he doesn't celebrate as much the next time he scores.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Spurs vs. Chelsea preview
It's a battle of the top two teams from a year ago
-
Ibra returning to Man. United?
The talented Swede looks set for his Premier League return
-
Chelsea gets big win at Spurs
Marcos Alonso was the unlikely hero to get Chelsea back on track
-
Real Madrid vs. Deportivo preview
Los Blancos' campaign defense begins on the road
-
Man. United continues red-hot start
United has six points out of six with a plus-eight goal differential
-
Chicharito scores first West Ham goals
West Ham lost, but he was the bright spot
Add a Comment