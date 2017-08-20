German soccer player pulls a Gramatica; suffers ACL injury while celebrating a goal

Nicolai Muller was ecstatic on Saturday after scoring a goal for Hamburg, but that jubilation quickly went south. The winger gave his team the 1-0 lead against Augsburg with an early goal, and it proved to be the winner, but during the celebration he tried to do too much and got hurt badly. Take a look:

Nico Müller se lesionó en la rodilla celebrando el gol, sí. Entró al campo Hunt. Puede ser lesión seria. ¡Inédito! 😫 pic.twitter.com/Jq6lrd2BAR — Sebastián Jiménez (@isebasjg) August 19, 2017

The end result? A torn ACL, and injury that will keep him sidelined for seven months.

Terrible news: Nicolai #Müller has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and will be out for approximately 7 months. pic.twitter.com/PVm0q2gbj0 — Hamburger SV (@HSV_English) August 20, 2017

Boy does that stink. You just have to feel for him there. He was so happy, wanting to celebrate a big moment and then this happens. A tough break. Here's betting he doesn't celebrate as much the next time he scores.