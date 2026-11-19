It's time for some brackets as the MLS Cup playoffs are upon us. With the Wild Card round kicking off on Thursday night, 18 teams (still too many) will enter the gauntlet that is the playoffs. All eyes will be on Nashville SC, who have a first-round bye after winning the Supporters' Shield and setting a new MLS regular-season points record with 77 points. However, when it comes down to it, anyone can fall in a one-off match, as being successful in the regular season is a different proposition than doing so in the postseason.

While the Wild Card round is a one-off, win-or-go-home match, the first round is a best-of-three series with games going to a penalty shootout if tied. That can change the calculus a bit, especially for teams getting an early goal in the first game, since there are still two more chances to advance. But since there are playoffs, that also means that we have to predict the bracket, so let's get to it.

Wild Card round

Participants: Seattle Sounders, Real Salt Lake, Orlando City SC, FC Cincinnati

Seattle Sounders, Real Salt Lake, Orlando City SC, FC Cincinnati Advance: Real Salt Lake, Orlando City SC

The Seattle Sounders come into this postseason in a tough spot. While they've become a team that can't be counted out of MLS Cup contention, they enter the playoffs without one of their best defenders. Center back Jackson Ragen was suspended for two games following a disciplinary review for his challenge on Los Angeles FC's Jacob Shaffelburg. While the Sounders have returned to health, this opens the door for Real Salt Lake to get out of the Wild Card round.

In Orlando, this is one of the matchups of the entire playoffs as Evander and Antoine Griezmann will battle in a match where defense is optional. Both teams had higher ambitions heading into the season, so for the loser, it could have major implications. But after winning Newcomer of the Year, Griezmann, alongside Orlando's strong attack, will prove to be too much to handle for Cincinnati as we head to the first round of the playoffs proper.

First round

Participants: Vancouver Whitecaps, Real Salt Lake, San Jose Earthquakes, Houston Dynamo, St. Louis City SC, Los Angeles FC, FC Dallas, Portland Timbers, Nashville SC, Orlando City SC, Chicago Fire, Charlotte FC, New England Revolution, Philadelphia Union, Inter Miami, Columbus Crew

Vancouver Whitecaps, Real Salt Lake, San Jose Earthquakes, Houston Dynamo, St. Louis City SC, Los Angeles FC, FC Dallas, Portland Timbers, Nashville SC, Orlando City SC, Chicago Fire, Charlotte FC, New England Revolution, Philadelphia Union, Inter Miami, Columbus Crew Advance: Vancouver Whitecaps, San Jose Earthquakes, St. Louis City SC, FC Dallas, Nashville SC, Charlotte FC, New England Revolution, Inter Miami

The parity in MLS this season, especially in the Western Conference, is real. You could tell me that anyone would come out of the West, and it's believable. Vancouver may be the team to beat, but needing to replace Sebastian Berhalter and Andres Cubas midseason did hurt the squad. Jesper Sorensen has done plenty to keep Vancouver afloat, but they're still vulnerable, although that'll be more of an issue in later rounds depending on how the bracket shakes out. St. Louis City SC have already exceeded expectations by winning the U.S. Open Cup, and if Alexandru Matan is on his game, they may be unbeatable, but they can run hot and cold. Add in Bruce Arena still evolving with the league and the cardiac kids of Dallas (and of course the brilliance of Petar Musa), and that brings us to the advancing sides. I would apologize to Los Angeles FC, but post-Steve Cherundolo, this is a side that has faltered, and a long look needs to be taken at the squad following the season to move forward.

In the East, we're in B.J. Callaghan's world. Los Angeles FC are the last team to do the double of winning the Supporters' Shield and MLS Cup, and it's a tough thing for Nashville to do, but this team has only allowed 25 goals in a full season. They can score, they can grind a game to a halt, and they have so many ways to give the opposition fits. In a best-of-three, good luck getting past them. Speaking of slowing a game down, the New England Revolution are a worst-case matchup for the fighting Cavan Sullivans of Philadelphia. Joshua Wynder has stabilized the defense in front of Matt Turner, and while the Revolution may not have a high ceiling as constructed, the floor is so high in this unique setup. Charlotte facing Chicago might as well be a coin flip. Then there's Miami facing Columbus. Like the Union, the Crew can win because their attacking upside is so high, and Miami are a flawed team, but Lionel Messi is still doing Lionel Messi things. As long as that's the case, I'm rarely going to bet against the Herons.

Conference semifinals

Participants: Vancouver Whitecaps, San Jose Earthquakes, St. Louis City SC, FC Dallas, Nashville SC, Charlotte FC, New England Revolution, Inter Miami

Vancouver Whitecaps, San Jose Earthquakes, St. Louis City SC, FC Dallas, Nashville SC, Charlotte FC, New England Revolution, Inter Miami Advance: Vancouver Whitecaps, St. Louis City SC, Nashville SC, Inter Miami

Now the playoffs really are getting underway. These are one-off games where the best of the best are going up against each other. San Jose's run comes to an end here, while St. Louis and Dallas fight in an evenly matched clash to determine who else comes out of the Western Conference. Nashville's defense again puts up a suffocating performance to get past Charlotte, and Messi drives Inter Miami past the Revolution, setting up a fascinating set of conference finals.

Conference finals

Participants: Vancouver Whitecaps, St. Louis City SC, Nashville SC, Inter Miami

Vancouver Whitecaps, St. Louis City SC, Nashville SC, Inter Miami Advance: Vancouver Whitecaps, Inter Miami

Okay, I swear that this wasn't supposed to go chalk with three of the top four finishers in the regular season making it to the conference finals, but getting to the end of the season and saying that the good teams are actually good shouldn't be revolutionary. Thomas Muller and Brian White are enough to push the Whitecaps to the MLS Cup final, where the Eastern Conference yet again comes down to Messi versus Hany Mukhtar. Nashville may be the better-coached team, but Miami have found a way with their backs against the wall to produce a rematch of last season's MLS Cup final.

MLS Cup

Participants: Vancouver Whitecaps, Inter Miami

Winners: Inter Miami

Hey, it's Messi and Muller, just like we're having a top-tier Champions League matchup. It has been a playoff gauntlet, but the more things change, the more they stay the same. Muller and Messi have faced each other 11 times, with Muller claiming seven wins to Messi's four. However, after getting one over on Muller last season, Messi isn't going to let a chance at a second consecutive MLS Cup pass by, even if this one is in Vancouver amid the uncertain future of BC Place as the home of the Whitecaps.