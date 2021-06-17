Gianluigi Buffon has sealed an improbable return to Parma Calcio 1913 after 20 years away from Stadio Ennio Tardini.

The 43-year-old former Italy international left the Crociati for Juventus as part of a deal worth just over $63 million which stood for many years as the most expensive fee for a shot stopper.

Buffon went on to earn legendary status for club and country and has since left Juve for a stint with Paris Saint-Germain before returning to Turin only to leave for a second time.

No longer part of the Azzurri playing setup, he wants to continue playing and will do so in Serie B as Parma target an immediate return to Italy's elite (which you can watch all of on Paramount+)

Buffon penned a contract until June 2023 to complete a return to the club that he helped to win the UEFA Cup, Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana.

Parma are now owned by American Kyle Krause's Krause Group and have had to be reborn twice due to financial problems.

Enzo Maresca has now been charged with leading Parma back to Serie A and at 41, the coach is two years younger than Buffon.