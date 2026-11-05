For the United States men's national team to win their first Concacaf Gold Cup since 2021, they'll now need to contend with a new format in the 2027 edition. The tournament will run from June 17 through July 11, with major changes coming to the group stage. It will still include only 16 teams, but instead of those teams being split into four groups of four teams each, they'll now be split into only two eight-team groups. Fifteen of those teams will qualify via the Gold Cup preliminary round and join guest nation Saudi Arabia in the tournament.

That shift has the goal of making the group stage more exciting, as not only does it add an extra game due to each team playing four teams instead of three, but it also allows a chance for chaos, as four teams will go through to the knockouts from each group. While the new game is added, that won't change how the knockouts look, as those will proceed as normal.

"The Gold Cup is our region's premier men's national team competition, and we are really excited about what this new format will bring to the tournament's Group Stage," said Concacaf president and FIFA vice president Victor Montagliani. "Our fans want to see the best teams in our region compete against each other, and this format will create more opportunities for those matchups to happen earlier in the competition. At the same time, every match will matter, with teams facing a balanced mix of opponents and competing for a place in the knockout rounds. We believe this will make for a more competitive and exciting Gold Cup from the very first match through to the Final."

Group stage format

Concacaf

How matchups are determined is where things get a little confusing, as they will organize the eight teams into ranking bands of two teams each, with a predetermined fixture matrix ensuring that each team plays a balanced schedule of opponents.

This is to prevent a situation where two strong Concacaf sides essentially ensure that others don't have a chance to advance, which could lead to more interesting fixtures in the knockout stages depending on how it goes.

Knockout stage format

For the knockouts, nothing changes from how things used to look, as those four teams advancing from each group will then be placed into a single bracket, with the highest-finishing teams in each group facing off against the lower-finishing teams in the opposite group. There will then be no reseeding as the quarterfinals will determine the semifinal pairings in the road to the championship.

Concacaf

Key dates