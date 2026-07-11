UFC 329 start time: Where to watch, live stream Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway and the full fight card

The Mac is Back. Conor McGregor returns almost exactly five years after his last fight, walking into the same venue he had hobbled out of with a broken leg. He's welcomed back by a familiar face in Max Holloway, whom he fought 13 years ago. Their rematch headlines the UFC 329 fight card on Saturday.

McGregor sat against the fence giving a post-fight interview to Joe Rogan on July 10, 2021. The enraged Irishman had just suffered his second consecutive loss to Dustin Poirier after a bad step snapped his fibula and tibia. It's been a half-decade since we've seen MMA's biggest star compete, but the wait is nearly over.

Saturday's headliners are very different than the men who met in 2013. McGregor, who won the first fight, became the first simultaneous two-division UFC champion and converted his unmatched popularity into a boxing spectacle with Floyd Mayweather Jr. Holloway carved out an undeniable Hall of Fame run. "Blessed" became an all-time great featherweight champion, won the ceremonial BMF title, broke striking records and earned fan admiration as very few have.

Sign up for Paramount+ and watch UFC 329 live for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

The action goes down from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with early prelims at 5 p.m. ET, prelims at 7 p.m., and the main card kicking off at 9 p.m. As with every UFC event, the fights will be available to every subscriber on Paramount+.

Where to watch UFC 329 on Paramount+

All times Eastern

Date: Saturday, June 29 | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

Start times: 9 p.m. (Main card) | 7 p.m. (Prelims) | 5 p.m. (Early prelims)

Watch live: Subscribe to Paramount+

Subscribe to watch UFC on Paramount+

Paramount+ is the new home of UFC. All 13 UFC numbered events and 30 UFC Fight Nights will stream exclusively on the service for the next seven years through 2033. It is a monumental move that makes UFC more accessible than ever.

All Paramount+ subscribers -- Premium and Essential -- can also stream an extensive archive of UFC content, including a deep library of past UFC fights on demand, iconic fights and features on champions and UFC legends, series like UFC Embedded and UFC Countdown, exclusive interviews with athletes, previews of every numbered event with CBS Sports experts and much more.

Get in on the action for UFC 329 with our new UFC Pick'em game on the CBS Sports App. Pick your fights and compete to win $5000, picks close this Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

What devices support Paramount+?

Stream Paramount+ on any device listed here! For more information, including supported models or operating systems, visit the Paramount+ FAQ: Computer, Apple TV, iPhone and iPad, Apple Vision Pro, Android TV, Android phone and tablet, Chromecast, Cox Contour bo, DISH Hopper 3 with Hopper Plus, DIRECTV Gemini, Fire TV/Tablet, GoogleTV, Portal TV, PlayStation 4 and 5, Roku, Samsung TV, Vizio TV, LG TV, VIDAA TV, Xbox, Xfinity and Xumo.

UFC 329 fight card, odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook (as of July 10)