Caitlin Clark doesn't have to start to make a big impact for Team USA. She made that clear Friday when she came off the bench to lead the Americans to a dominant 94-61 victory over China in their 2026 FIBA Women's World Cup opener -- a rematch of the gold medal game in the 2022 World Cup.

Clark knocked down three 3-pointers and finished with 14 points, three rebounds and 11 assists in her major tournament debut at the senior level. Her 14 points tied Paige Bueckers and Rhyne Howard for a game-high, and her 11 assists led the team. Clark's plus-30 was also a game-high, and she did not turn the ball over once.

"Just super excited. Being surrounded by five people that have won gold medals before at the highest level, you just try to follow their lead and take every bit of wisdom that they can give you," Clark said. "Whatever role I have, I'm gonna come in and do it to the best of my ability and play hard. I think that's what's so fun about it."

After winning MVP at the World Cup Qualifying Tournament in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in March, Clark is well on her way to some more hardware. She was named the Player of the Game by FIBA, and made history with her performance:

Clark's 11 assists were the most ever by a Team USA player in their World Cup debut

Clark's 11 assists were the most by a Team USA player without a turnover at the World Cup

Clark is the first Team USA player with 10-plus assists in a World Cup game since 1998

Clark is the first Team USA player with a points-assists double-double at a major international tournament since Teresa Edwards (20 points, 15 assists) at the 1996 Olympics

Clark's 11 assists were tied for the sixth-most in a game by any player at the World Cup, dating back to 1994

Player Country Year Assists Julie Allemand Belgium 2018 13 Yuka Harada Japan 1994 13 Julie Allemand Belgeium 2018 12 Wei-Chuan Chien Chinese Taipei 2002 12 Dawn Staley USA 1998 12 Caitlin Clark USA 2026 11 Emma Meesseman Belgium 2022 11 Licet Castillo Iglesias Cuba 1998 11

In the lead-up to Berlin, there were plenty of questions about whether Clark would be in the starting lineup, but the general consensus was that coach Kara Lawson would lean on the experience of Chelsea Gray, who was the starting point guard at the 204 Olympics in Paris, and has won gold with Team USA at the last three major tournaments.

Sure enough, Gray was in the starting lineup alongside Jackie Young, Kahleah Copper, Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart -- the five veterans on this team. But less than four minutes in, Lawson sent Clark to the scorer's table along with her Indiana Fever teammate Aliyah Boston.

Clark immediately started dishing out assists and never let up. Her 10th assist to secure the double went to Angel Reese, and her 11th was to Sonia Citron, which ensured that every American player got on the score sheet. In terms of her own offense, Clark shot 4 of 9 from the field, including 3 of 7 from behind the arc.

"Anybody I pass the ball to, it feels like they're never gonna miss a shot," Clark said. "That's one of my goals when I come into the game is facilitate, play fast, set up my teammates, get into the paint, get some penetration."

While Clark made one extremely deep 3 to begin the second quarter, most of her looks were easy and open thanks to the embarrassment of riches on the American roster. No one ever helps off Clark in the WNBA, but it will happen in this tournament when her teammates are other All-WNBA caliber players.

There are going to be tougher opponents for Team USA at this tournament, especially once the knockout round begins, but this was a perfect start for Clark and the Americans.

"I thought the crowd was really great. Just excited to be here and playing in Germany for the first time," Clark said. "I think it will only get better as the tournament goes on."