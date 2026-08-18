The Golden State Valkyries and the San Francisco Bay Area have been selected to host the 2027 WNBA All-Star weekend, the league announced on Tuesday. The festivities are set for July 30-31, 2027.

"The Golden State Valkyries have brought incredible energy and excitement to the WNBA from the moment they were announced as an expansion team in 2023, and the response from fans across the Bay Area has been remarkable," said WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert in the official press release.

"Valkyries fans have embraced this team with an extraordinary level of passion and enthusiasm, and we can't wait to see that energy on full display for an unforgettable All-Star weekend next summer."

The Valkyries are still a young franchise, but they made a splash during their inaugural season in 2025, becoming the first-ever expansion team to reach the WNBA playoffs. They officially locked their second consecutive postseason berth with a 78-70 win over the Dallas Wings on Aug. 17.

The product on the court has been impressive, and so has the fan support because despite being one of the newest WNBA franchises, the Valkyries lead the league in attendance and have sold out every single regular-season game (19) this season at Chase Center. They also have 41 straight regular-season sellouts dating back to 2025.

The Bay Area is not exactly new to sports festivities of this magnitude, having hosted Super Bowl LX, FIFA World Cup games and three NBA All-Star weekends there, including in 2025. However, the Valkyries will now also get their moment to shine.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie said there is "no better sporting experience in the country right now than going to a Valkyries game," and he is ready for fans around the country to experience what "Ballhalla," the nickname for the Chase Center, has to offer.

"The Valkyries have taken the sports world by storm," Lurie told CBS News Bay Area. "And now we get to show the entire country with the WNBA All-Star game. Next year is going to be just so exciting for our city and for the Valkyries."

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is another big advocate for Bay Area basketball and continued expressing his support for the Valkyries on Monday during their game against the Wings.

"It's what basketball needs, it's what sports needs," he said. "I know the women's game is in such a great place right now with the amount of talent... and just the storylines around the league. Just excited that here in the Bay there's a true identity and support around the Valkyries, and as the league expands, hopefully it continues."

Festivities will start on Friday, July 30, 2027, with the 3-Point Contest and the Shooting Skills Challenge, which made its WNBA debut last month in Chicago. The 23rd edition of the All-Star Game is set for July 31.