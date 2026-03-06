Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale was arrested in Miami early on Thursday morning after allegedly punching a security worker at a nightclub. Ogunbowale was celebrating winning the Unrivaled championship with the Mist at E11EVEN, a 24-hour club that also recently hosted the men's Olympic hockey team.

"The league is aware of an incident involving Arike Ogunbowale and we are in the process of gathering additional information," an Unrivaled spokesperson said in a statement to ESPN. "We're in contact with Arike and her representatives."

The arrest happened at 4:20 a.m. outside of the club without further incident. Per CBS News, Ogunbowale was booked in the Miami-Dade County jail on a battery charge. She was released on a $1,000 bond that same afternoon.

According to the police, the man she punched was "attempting to escort the defendant out of the establishment due to an unrelated altercation." Ogunbowale "punched him in the face with a closed fist, causing him to fall to the ground." The incident was caught on camera, which is how the police was able to confirm the man's story.

Although this happened during the WNBA offseason, the Wings organization also released a statement regarding the four-time All-Star and a two-time All-Star Game MVP.

"The Wings are aware of an incident involving Arike Ogunbowale and are in the process of gathering more information," the statement read. "Further comments will be provided once we have more details."

Assuming there is not a lockout due to unresolved CBA negotiations, the Wings are set to tip off their season on May 9 against the Indiana Fever.