In This Corner Podcast: Diving into WWE clearing Daniel Bryan, Roman Reigns' problems

In this episode: The underjuice was overflowing this week as WWE shockingly announced that Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared for in-ring action. Brian Campbell and co-host Adam Silverstein look at Bryan's return from every angle in an extended first half of the Main Event (4:25). The guys then take a closer look at the long-anticipated Ultimate Deletion between Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt (33:27) as well as the return of Brock Lesnar and a confusing storyline involving Roman Reigns on Monday night (49:45). Up next, BC and The Silver King go head-to-head during Hero or Zero (58:20) where topics include the latest in the John Cena-Undertaker angle, Ronda Rousey being in Dallas but not live on Raw, Carmella's failed cash-in attempt, Braun Strowman's WrestleMania 34 storyline and the addition of Mark Henry to the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2018. Feel Spots close the show (1:13:53) while a plethora of DM slides are sprinkled throughout this unique edition of In This Corner.

