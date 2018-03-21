In This Corner Podcast: Diving into WWE clearing Daniel Bryan, Roman Reigns' problems

Daniel Bryan is back, and the "In This Corner" Podcast guys are giddy with excitement

daniel-bryan-wwe-two-belts.jpg
WWE

In this episode: The underjuice was overflowing this week as WWE shockingly announced that Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared for in-ring action. Brian Campbell and co-host Adam Silverstein look at Bryan's return from every angle in an extended first half of the Main Event (4:25). The guys then take a closer look at the long-anticipated Ultimate Deletion between Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt (33:27) as well as the return of Brock Lesnar and a confusing storyline involving Roman Reigns on Monday night (49:45). Up next, BC and The Silver King go head-to-head during Hero or Zero (58:20) where topics include the latest in the John Cena-Undertaker angle, Ronda Rousey being in Dallas but not live on Raw, Carmella's failed cash-in attempt, Braun Strowman's WrestleMania 34 storyline and the addition of Mark Henry to the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2018. Feel Spots close the show (1:13:53) while a plethora of DM slides are sprinkled throughout this unique edition of In This Corner.

Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS | @SilversteinAdam
Subscribe to the In This Corner Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher


CBS Sports Insider

Brian Campbell covers MMA, boxing and WWE. The Connecticut native joined CBS Sports in 2017 and has covered combat sports since 2010. He has written and hosted various podcasts and digital shows for ESPN... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories