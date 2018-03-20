Twitter loses its mind after WWE medically clears Daniel Bryan to return to the ring

The days of wondering whether we would ever see Daniel Bryan compete in a WWE ring again are over, folks. On Tuesday -- just a few weeks out from WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans, the same host city that saw Bryan win the undisputed heavyweight championship at WrestleMania 30 -- WWE announced that Bryan has finally been medically cleared by company officials to return to the ring after a lengthy absence due to neck injuries and concussions.

Needless to say, with Bryan being one of the more popular stars not just in this generation but in the history of the company, wrestling fans and personalities from all over were elated with the news that the leader of the "Yes! Movement" will be able to get back to doing what he truly loves.

This is great news. No one needs to wish anymore. They can see it with their eyes. #NakamuravsBryan — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) March 20, 2018

This is about as good as "good news" gets. VERY happy for Daniel Bryan. Great timing ahead of Mania. — Brian Campbell (@BCampbellCBS) March 20, 2018

This makes me so crazy happy https://t.co/dcMvnIuGtf — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) March 20, 2018

Daniel Bryan returning might legitimately be the only good thing about 2018. — Alexander Goot (@AGoot18) March 20, 2018

Welcome back, Bryan. There's no question you were truly missed competing inside that squared circle.