IShowSpeed took flight at WrestleMania 42 (follow live now). His alliance with Logan Paul imploded, leading to IShowSpeed's wild leap off the top rope and through the commentary table ringside.

IShowSpeed and Paul, two of the biggest social media personalities, united at WWE's annual spectacle in Las Vegas. Their similarities weren't enough to keep the team together. After losing their six-man tag team match to LA Knight and The Usos, Paul turned on IShowSpeed.

Paul, one-half of the world tag team champions, has repeatedly made headlines with his wild leaps of faith. On Saturday, Paul tried to create another viral moment at IShowSpeed's expense. Instead, IShowSpeed's opponents rescued him and helped the WWE rookie get revenge.

Knight and The Usos beat down Paul before laying him across the commentary table. From there, IShowSpeed climbed to the top rope and dove approximately eight feet down, and a significant distance across, crashing through Paul and the table.

The six-man tag team match, which also featured Austin Theory, was the opening match at Night 1 of WrestleMania 42. This year's spectacle takes place at Allegiant Stadium, which also hosted WrestleMania last year. Undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton headlines Saturday; meanwhile, world heavyweight champion CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns headlines Sunday.