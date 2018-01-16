WWE Mixed Match Challenge: Facebook Watch live stream, time, teams

Beginning on Tuesday, WWE will treat fans to the first-ever Mixed Match Challenge. The WWE Mixed Match Challenge was announced late last year, and it features male and female members from both the Raw and SmackDown Live rosters teaming up to compete against one another in what should be a unique and exciting tournament.

Now as for the prize at the end of the bracket, that's where WWE got creative and generous. The winning team of the Mixed Match Challenge will earn the honor to donate $100,000 to a charity of its choosing, once again showcasing WWE's incredible work with various organizations outside of the company. The other charities will reach receive donations as well.

Another interesting aspect of the Mixed Match Challenge is how you can watch the event. The tournament will play out through 12 weeks with each show (of about 20 minutes) airing one match. You can watch it exclusively on Facebook Watch. The Facebook Watch platform has seen a popularity boost, and WWE is no doubt trying to get ahead of the curve here with airing the Mixed Match Challenge via social media.

How to watch WWE Mixed Match Challenge

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 16 through Tuesday, March 27

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: Facebook Watch (Search "WWE Mixed Match Challenge")

Here's a look at the 12 pairings we'll see in the WWE Mixed Match Challenge as well as they charities they'll be competing representing.

Team Brand Charity Braun Strowman & Alexa Bliss Raw Connor's Cure Bobby Roode & Charlotte Flair SmackDown Live Girl Up Finn Balor & Sasha Banks Raw Special Olympics Rusev & Lana SmackDown Live Global Citizen Apollo Crews & Nia Jax Raw Susan G. Komen Jimmy Uso & Naomi SmackDown Live Boys & Girls Club of America The Miz & Asuka Raw Rescue Dogs Rock Shinsuke Nakamura & Natalya SmackDown Live Make-A-Wish Goldust & Alicia Fox Raw Hire Heroes USA Sami Zayn & Becky Lynch SmackDown Live UNICEF Elias & Bayley Raw Americares Big E & Carmella SmackDown Live KaBOOM!

The WWE Mixed Match Challenge kicks off Tuesday night following SmackDown Live at 10 p.m. ET, with the team of Finn Balor & Sasha Banks from Raw taking on Shinsuke Nakamura & Natalya from SmackDown Live.