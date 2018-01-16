WWE Mixed Match Challenge: Facebook Watch live stream, time, teams

WWE is testing the Facebook Watch platform with this special series

Beginning on Tuesday, WWE will treat fans to the first-ever Mixed Match Challenge. The WWE Mixed Match Challenge was announced late last year, and it features male and female members from both the Raw and SmackDown Live rosters teaming up to compete against one another in what should be a unique and exciting tournament. 

Now as for the prize at the end of the bracket, that's where WWE got creative and generous. The winning team of the Mixed Match Challenge will earn the honor to donate $100,000 to a charity of its choosing, once again showcasing WWE's incredible work with various organizations outside of the company. The other charities will reach receive donations as well.

Another interesting aspect of the Mixed Match Challenge is how you can watch the event. The tournament will play out through 12 weeks with each show (of about 20 minutes) airing one match. You can watch it exclusively on Facebook Watch. The Facebook Watch platform has seen a popularity boost, and WWE is no doubt trying to get ahead of the curve here with airing the Mixed Match Challenge via social media. 

How to watch WWE Mixed Match Challenge

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 16 through Tuesday, March 27
Time: 10 p.m. ET
Live stream: Facebook Watch (Search "WWE Mixed Match Challenge")

Here's a look at the 12 pairings we'll see in the WWE Mixed Match Challenge as well as they charities they'll be competing representing. 

TeamBrandCharity

Braun Strowman & Alexa Bliss

Raw

Connor's Cure

Bobby Roode & Charlotte Flair

SmackDown Live

Girl Up

Finn Balor & Sasha Banks

Raw

Special Olympics

Rusev & Lana

SmackDown Live

Global Citizen

Apollo Crews & Nia Jax 

Raw

Susan G. Komen

Jimmy Uso & Naomi

SmackDown Live

Boys & Girls Club of America

The Miz & Asuka

Raw

Rescue Dogs Rock

Shinsuke Nakamura & Natalya

SmackDown Live

Make-A-Wish

Goldust & Alicia Fox

Raw

Hire Heroes USA

Sami Zayn & Becky Lynch

SmackDown Live

UNICEF

Elias & Bayley

Raw

Americares

Big E & Carmella

SmackDown Live

KaBOOM!

The WWE Mixed Match Challenge kicks off Tuesday night following SmackDown Live at 10 p.m. ET, with the team of Finn Balor & Sasha Banks from Raw taking on Shinsuke Nakamura & Natalya from SmackDown Live. 

