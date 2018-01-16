WWE Mixed Match Challenge: Facebook Watch live stream, time, teams
WWE is testing the Facebook Watch platform with this special series
Beginning on Tuesday, WWE will treat fans to the first-ever Mixed Match Challenge. The WWE Mixed Match Challenge was announced late last year, and it features male and female members from both the Raw and SmackDown Live rosters teaming up to compete against one another in what should be a unique and exciting tournament.
Now as for the prize at the end of the bracket, that's where WWE got creative and generous. The winning team of the Mixed Match Challenge will earn the honor to donate $100,000 to a charity of its choosing, once again showcasing WWE's incredible work with various organizations outside of the company. The other charities will reach receive donations as well.
Another interesting aspect of the Mixed Match Challenge is how you can watch the event. The tournament will play out through 12 weeks with each show (of about 20 minutes) airing one match. You can watch it exclusively on Facebook Watch. The Facebook Watch platform has seen a popularity boost, and WWE is no doubt trying to get ahead of the curve here with airing the Mixed Match Challenge via social media.
How to watch WWE Mixed Match Challenge
Date: Tuesday, Jan. 16 through Tuesday, March 27
Time: 10 p.m. ET
Live stream: Facebook Watch (Search "WWE Mixed Match Challenge")
Here's a look at the 12 pairings we'll see in the WWE Mixed Match Challenge as well as they charities they'll be competing representing.
|Team
|Brand
|Charity
Braun Strowman & Alexa Bliss
Raw
Connor's Cure
Bobby Roode & Charlotte Flair
SmackDown Live
Girl Up
Finn Balor & Sasha Banks
Raw
Special Olympics
Rusev & Lana
SmackDown Live
Global Citizen
Apollo Crews & Nia Jax
Raw
Susan G. Komen
Jimmy Uso & Naomi
SmackDown Live
Boys & Girls Club of America
The Miz & Asuka
Raw
Rescue Dogs Rock
Shinsuke Nakamura & Natalya
SmackDown Live
Make-A-Wish
Goldust & Alicia Fox
Raw
Hire Heroes USA
Sami Zayn & Becky Lynch
SmackDown Live
UNICEF
Elias & Bayley
Raw
Americares
Big E & Carmella
SmackDown Live
KaBOOM!
The WWE Mixed Match Challenge kicks off Tuesday night following SmackDown Live at 10 p.m. ET, with the team of Finn Balor & Sasha Banks from Raw taking on Shinsuke Nakamura & Natalya from SmackDown Live.
