WWE news, rumors: Fox reportedly requests Daniel Cormier for SmackDown commentary team

When you pay $1 billion to broadcast a product, you earn the right to make some suggestions as to changes that could be implemented. It appears that Fox has requested a certain change for the SmackDown Live show as it prepares to air the brand coming up in October 2019. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter [subscription required and recommended], the new home for SmackDown Live has requested that reigning UFC light heavyweight (for now) and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier be positioned in a commentator role for the show when it begins airing next year.

This news comes on the heels of Cormier -- a longtime pro wrestling fan -- recently revealing that he had to postpone a tryout at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, for a commentating role due to his upcoming heavyweight title defense at UFC 230. WWE fans not familiar with Cormier may be quick to dismiss the Octagon all-time great as a commentator in pro wrestling, but when he's not being featured in the main event of UFC pay-per-view events, he serves as a commentator for the company both at other live events and in the Fox studio. Cormier's skills and experience on the microphone coupled with his knowledge of the WWE landscape should actually position him to be successful in this new role.

This report may also lend credence to another rumor that's surfaced of Fox wanting SmackDown Live to be a more sports-focused product rather than featuring campy comedy, something Meltzer also mentioned. The insertion of a legitimate combat sports star into the blue brand commentary team would help that cause.

Cormier is scheduled to defend his UFC heavyweight championship against Derrick Lewis at UFC 230 on Nov. 3. He's stated more than once that he plans to enter retirement in March when he turns 40 years of age, and should Cormier stick to that timeline, that leaves him open to accept this new role.

