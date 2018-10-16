WWE SmackDown 1000: Date, returns, rumors, start time, live stream online, matches
All the info you need to catch the historic 1,000th episode of SmackDown on Tuesday night
On April 29, 1999, WWE debuted its new weekly episodic television show to join the flagship Raw: SmackDown. While airing times and networks have changed throughout the years, SmackDown has remained a constant for WWE throughout the years, whether it's been aired live or on tape delay. Tuesday night, we celebrate the longevity of the second main roster brand as SmackDown 1000 takes place live inside the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
Current storylines may somewhat take a backseat on this week's SmackDown Live, much as they did at the beginning of this year during the 25th anniversary of Raw, but the nostalgia will be out in full force. There is a slew former SmackDown staples set to make appearances on the SmackDown 1000 episode, headlined by The Undertaker, a legendary name that's been synonymous with the blue brand throughout its amazing run.
One of the other returning former SmackDown stars will not just be making a one-off appearance on the show, rather he'll be beginning what will likely be one final full-time run with the company. Rey Mysterio heads back to WWE on a new two-year deal, and he'll face off with Shinsuke Nakamura in a World Cup qualifying match.
Let's have a look at some of those names we'll set to see make their presences felt Tuesday night during SmackDown 1000, with all either rumored or confirmed.
WWE SmackDown 1000 returns
- The Undertaker
- Evolution -- Ric Flair, Triple H & Dave Bautista
- Kane
- Edge
- Rey Mysterio
- Mark Henry
- Teddy Long
- Michelle McCool
- Torrie Wilson
- Vickie Guerrero
- James Ellsworth
Now here's a look at how you can watch the historic SmackDown 1000 episode that airs live Tuesday evening.
WWE SmackDown 1000 viewing information
Date: Tuesday, Oct. 16
Location: Capital One Arena -- Washington, D.C.
WWE SmackDown 1000: 8 p.m. ET on USA Network & USA Live
Be sure to check back Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET as CBS Sports will be providing live coverage during SmackDown 1000.
