WWE SmackDown 1000: Date, returns, rumors, start time, live stream online, matches

All the info you need to catch the historic 1,000th episode of SmackDown on Tuesday night

On April 29, 1999, WWE debuted its new weekly episodic television show to join the flagship Raw: SmackDown. While airing times and networks have changed throughout the years, SmackDown has remained a constant for WWE throughout the years, whether it's been aired live or on tape delay. Tuesday night, we celebrate the longevity of the second main roster brand as SmackDown 1000 takes place live inside the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. 

Current storylines may somewhat take a backseat on this week's SmackDown Live, much as they did at the beginning of this year during the 25th anniversary of Raw, but the nostalgia will be out in full force. There is a slew former SmackDown staples set to make appearances on the SmackDown 1000 episode, headlined by The Undertaker, a legendary name that's been synonymous with the blue brand throughout its amazing run.

One of the other returning former SmackDown stars will not just be making a one-off appearance on the show, rather he'll be beginning what will likely be one final full-time run with the company. Rey Mysterio heads back to WWE on a new two-year deal, and he'll face off with Shinsuke Nakamura in a World Cup qualifying match. 

Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- In This Corner with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week.

Let's have a look at some of those names we'll set to see make their presences felt Tuesday night during SmackDown 1000, with all either rumored or confirmed. 

WWE SmackDown 1000 returns

  • The Undertaker
  • Evolution -- Ric Flair, Triple H & Dave Bautista
  • Kane
  • Edge
  • Rey Mysterio
  • Mark Henry
  • Teddy Long
  • Michelle McCool
  • Torrie Wilson
  • Vickie Guerrero 
  • James Ellsworth

Now here's a look at how you can watch the historic SmackDown 1000 episode that airs live Tuesday evening. 

WWE SmackDown 1000 viewing information

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 16
Location: Capital One Arena -- Washington, D.C.
WWE SmackDown 1000: 8 p.m. ET on USA Network & USA Live 

Be sure to check back Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET as CBS Sports will be providing live coverage during SmackDown 1000. 

Jack joined CBS Sports in 2018 as an editor and writer covering college football, combat sports and golf. He was raised to love the New York Yankees unconditionally since birth and firmly believes a four-team... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories