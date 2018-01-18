WWE star Roman Reigns issues statement denying steroid allegations

Though the allegations had been out days earlier, various outlets picked up claims from a convicted steroid distributor that one of WWE's top superstars, Roman Reigns, was involved with a steroid ring.

Richard Rodriguez, the now-imprisoned former owner of the Wellness Fitness Nutrition company based out of Miami, named Reigns, among other celebrities, as a former client in an interview given to independent filmmaker Jon Bravo.

Reigns, real name Leati Joseph Anoaʻi, did not waste much time making a public statement to ensure his name was not dragged through the mud any further.

Wednesday evening, Reigns issued a statement to ESPN in which he denies even knowing Rodriguez while also referencing his past history violating WWE's wellness policy.

"I have never heard of Richard Rodriguez or Wellness Fitness Nutrition. I learned from the mistake I made nearly two years ago and paid the penalty for it. Since then, I've passed 11 tests as part of WWE's independent drug testing program."

In June 2016, Reigns was suspended 30 days for violating the WWE wellness policy. It has since been reported that the drug which triggered the failed test was Adderall, not an anabolic steroid. As Reigns had violated the company's policy before, people were quick to believe the accusation made by Rodriguez in the video.

Reigns is the current WWE intercontinental champion and will defend his title this Monday on the 25th anniversary of Raw against former champion The Miz.