3M Open Best Bets

For more real-time, free picks every day: Inside the Lines Blog

Max Greyserman +3500 To Win (bet365), +650 Top 5 (BetMGM)

Greyserman is coming off back-to-back missed cuts across the pond, but he returns to U.S. soil where he's been Mr. Reliable. He finished solo second at TPC Twin Cities last year, fueled by a closing 8-under 63, and followed it up with another runner-up at the Rocket Mortgage Classic—his last U.S. start. Books have reacted to the recent MC‑MC stretch by dropping his odds from +2500 to +3300. I like Greyserman's value here for a strong bounce-back week.

Jake Knapp +3500 To Win (BetMGM), +350 Top 10 (BetMGM)

Knapp is trending with finishes of T22 (Scottish Open), T21 (Rocket Classic), and T4 (Travelers Championship) in his last three starts. A week off should serve him well, and TPC Twin Cities suits his aggressive style. He ranks 3rd on Tour in birdie average, which is key at a course where the winner usually pushes 20-under. At +4000, Knapp offers great value in a field like this.

Cam Champ +6000 To Win (bet365), +275 Top 20 (Caesars)

The 2021 3M Open champ is arguably playing his best golf since that win, averaging a 17th-place finish over his last four starts and contending throughout each week. TPC Twin Cities favors distance, and few swing it longer than Champ, who's ranked among the Tour's biggest hitters since turning pro in 2017. With a win here plus T16 and T12 finishes in his last two appearances, he's well-positioned for another strong run.