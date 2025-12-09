A loaded Tuesday sports slate has options galore to bet on at the best DFS apps. There's NBA Cup quarterfinal matchups, UEFA Champions League action, and a matchup of the past two college basketball champions in UConn vs. Florida. The latest Betr Picks promo code CBSSPORTS gives you the option of wagering on any of the day's events, as well as looking ahead. You can also make NFL player props on the upcoming 'Thursday Night Football' contest of Falcons vs. Buccaneers. This Betr Picks promotion gives new users $10 in bonus credits and a deposit match worth up to $200. Click here to get the latest Betr Picks promo code for new users:

How to claim the Betr Picks promotion on Tuesday, December 9

Here are the steps to follow in order to sign up and claim the Betr promo.

1. Click on the "Claim Bonus" link on the page or click here

2. Register for a Betr Picks account and enter the information requested

3. Make sure to enter the promo code "CBSSPORTS" when registering for an account

4. Make your first deposit of at least $10 and get a 50% deposit match worth up to $200 in Betr Bucks. To get the maximum deposit match bonus, you must deposit $400.

5. New users will also get an additional $10 in Betr Bucks upon completing registration. The Betr Bucks will be issued within one hour of registering, but please allow up to 24 hours for technical difficulties.

Betr will add up to $200 in Betr Bucks to your account after your first deposit, and you do not need to first play in any contests to secure the deposit match or registration bonus.

Get started here:

Best Betr Picks for December 9

(Projections from the SportsLine model unless otherwise noted)

F Andrew Wiggins, Heat, 13.5 points - More

Miami faces Orlando in the NBA Cup quarterfinals, and the Heat play at the league's fastest pace this season. They attempt the most field goals per game and average the third-most points, as Wiggins should have lots of scoring opportunities. He's averaging 16.8 points and scored 18 versus Orlando in the first game of the season. Select it at Betr:

QB Kirk Cousins, Falcons, 205.5 passing yards - More

The Bucs have one of the softest pass defenses in the NFL, ranking 27th. Four of the last five starting QBs Tampa has faced have had at least 270 passing yards, with the one outlier being Saints rookie Tyler Shough. With Atlanta eliminated from playoff contention, it has no reason to play conservatively as Cousins should air the ball out on Thursday. Click here to sign up for Betr Picks:

RB Bucky Irving, Buccaneers, 64.5 rushing yards - Less

After missing a month, Irving returned last week and had 55 rushing yards, as he's gone under 64.5 rushing yards in each of his last three games. Considering the effectiveness of Rachaad White and Sean Tucker during Irving's absence, the Bucs are likely to spread the carries around to keep all three backs fresh. Irving's projected to have 53 rushing yards. Combine picks for a parlay on Betr for a potential payout of 6x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on Betr Picks.