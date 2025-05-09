Belal Muhammand and Jack Della Maddalena will fight for the welterweight title as the headline match at UFC 315 Saturday, May 10, with Muhammad hoping to remain champion. There is also a women's flyweight title bout taking place at the event, with Valentina Shevchenko looking to defend her belt against Manon Fiorot. Muhammad is a -192 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook to maintain his belt, while Shevchenko is a +114 underdog. UFC fans looking to wager on the title bouts and other fights can do so using the latest DraftKings promo offer for $200 in bonus bets.

Here's how those interested can sign up for the promotion.

Betting on UFC 315

Both Muhammad and Della Maddalena enter UFC 315 after winning their last fight. The two fighters are similar in stature as both stand at 5-foot-11, but the challenger has about 15 pounds on the title holder. Muhammad is 24-3 overall with most of his wins coming via decision, while Della Maddalena is 17-2 with most of his decisions coming via knockout or technical knockout. Muhammad is -192 to win the fight (wager $192 to win $100) while Della Maddalena is a +160 underdog (wager $100 to win $160). Muhammad's most likely winning method according to oddsmakers is by decision, priced at -115, while Della Maddalena's most likely winning method is by KO/TKO at +300.

Shevchenko and Fiorot are also both entering UFC 315 coming off wins. The flyweight title holder is 24-4-1 overall while the challenger is 12-1 and is a -135 betting favorite for this bout. Shevchenko has won most of her fights by decision but has a fairly even distribution across KO/TKO, submission and decision results, while Fiorot has won close to half her fights by KO/TKO. Both fighters are most likely to win by decision per the oddsmakers, with Fiorot priced at +110 and Shevchenko priced at +215 to do so.

