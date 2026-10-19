The Tampa Bay Rays look to reach their first World Series since 2020 when they take on the Cleveland Guardians in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series on Monday night. Tampa Bay grabbed a 3-2 series lead on Sunday with a 3-1 win at Cleveland. The Guardians (85-77), who last reached the World Series in 2016, are 47-38 on the road this season, including 3-1 in the postseason. The Rays (98-64), who are one of five teams to have never won a World Series, are 58-27 on their home field in 2026, including playoffs. Freddy Peralta (10-11, 4.42 ERA) is the probable Game 6 starter for the Rays, while the Guardians haven't confirmed a starter. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 trading bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

First pitch for Game 6 from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla., is set for 8:08 p.m. ET. Tampa Bay is a -154 favorite on the money line (risk $154 to win $100), while Cleveland is at +130 in the latest Guardians vs. Rays odds. The over/under is 6.5. Before making any Guardians vs. Rays picks, be sure to see the Guardians vs. Rays predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

SportsLine's model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and enters this ALCS matchup on a 32-25 run on all top-rated MLB money-line picks at betting sites, returning more than $1,000 for $100 players. Anyone following its picks at MLB betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Guardians vs. Rays and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Rays vs. Guardians:

Guardians vs. Rays money line Rays -154, Guardians +130 Guardians vs. Rays over/under 6.5 runs Guardians vs. Rays run line Rays -1.5 (+152) Guardians vs. Rays picks See picks at SportsLine Guardians vs. Rays streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Guardians vs. Rays predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Guardians vs. Rays, the model is going Over 6.5 combined runs for over/under betting. The Over has hit in five of the past nine Cleveland games, and in five of the last 10 Tampa Bay games, including one push. The Over is also 6-5-1 when Rays pitcher Freddy Peralta starts, and is 6-5-2 in Tampa Bay home games when the line is less than 7 runs.

The model projects three Guardians players to have 1.4 or more total bases, including Jose Ramirez, Chase DeLauter and Jo Adell. It also projects three Rays players over 1.5 total bases, including Yandy Diaz, Jonathan Aranda and Junior Caminero.

The model projects 7.9 combined runs, making the Over the value side in 63% of simulations. Get the Guardians vs. Rays money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Guardians vs. Rays picks

After simulating every pitch of Guardians vs. Rays 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Guardians vs. Rays, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.