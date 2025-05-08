The Philadelphia Phillies look to secure a series sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays when the two East Coast teams face off Thursday at 7:05 p.m. ET on MLB Network. The Phillies' bats have come to play this series, putting up 15 runs across the series' first two games. The team's arms haven't been far behind, either, with Cristopher Sanchez and Taijuan Walker combining for a two-hit shutout in a 7-0 win on Wednesday.

Lefty Jesus Luzardo gets the ball for Philly, while the Rays counter with right-hander Ryan Pepiot. Luzardo has been stellar in his first year with the Phillies, posting a 3-0 record with a 1.94 ERA in seven starts. Pepiot is 2-4 with a 4.23 ERA in seven starts this year, and he's allowing 9.4 hits per 9 innings, the highest mark of his career. Both starters have total strikeout props set at 5.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Luzardo's Over at -160 and Under at +125, and Pepiot's Over at +110 and Under at -140.

This series also features some big-name bats, especially on the Philly side. Kyle Schwarber, who is tied for the MLB lead in home runs with 12, has the shortest odds to homer at +210. He homered in the first game of the series. Rays infielder Christopher Morel, who is off to a rather slow start at the plate, has the second-shortest odds of all players in this game to homer at +340. Bryce Harper is +350, and Danny Jansen and Nick Castellanos are each +425 to leave the yard.

The Phillies are -150 favorites (wager $150 to win $100) in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Rays are +126 (wager $100 to win $126) underdogs. The total is 8.5, with the Under at +101 and the Over at -122.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Phillies-Rays on Thursday.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES at TAMPA BAY RAYS | 5/8 | 7:05 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Phillies -150

Philadelphia wins in 58% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Rays +1.5 (-134)

Tampa Bay covers in 61% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Under 8.5

The Under hits in 52% of simulations

Projected score: Phillies 4.7, Rays 3.9