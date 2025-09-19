Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren is questionable to play on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. After not practicing on Wednesday and being limited in practice on Thursday and Friday because of a toe ailment, the Colts have listed the 23-year-old rookie as questionable for Sunday's game. On Friday, when asked about Warren's workload against the Titans, Indianapolis coach Shane Steichen said, "We'll see."

Warren has been a big part of the team's success so far this year. The 6-foot-6, 256-pound rookie from Penn State leads all NFL tight ends in receiving yards (155), yards after catch (90) and receiving first downs (eight) and has zero drops. He also ranks third among tight ends in targets (16), fourth in target share (25.81%) and sixth in both receptions (11) and yards per route run (2.77).

Only one other rookie tight end in NFL history has had more receiving yards over his first two games than Warren. That would be Las Vegas' Brock Bowers, who had 156 last year in a record-setting campaign.

After he had four receptions for 79 yards in Sunday's 29-28 win over the Broncos, Warren was named the NFL Rookie of the Week for Week 2.

SportsLine's player prop expert Alex Selesnick believes Warren's success will only continue. So Selesnick, who is up $2,743 on all prop picks since 2021, has made Warren Over 44.5 total receiving yards (-115) one of his five best player prop bets for NFL's Week 3.

"As long as the oddsmakers continue to undervalue Tyler Warren, we will continue to back the future All-Pro tight end," Selesnick told SportsLine. "I absolutely love the way that Tyler Warren is being utilized in a variety of ways as he is the clear focal point of the Colts' revamped passing attack. Warren is the new RPO king, and I'd make his receiving line significantly higher considering his elite usage and receiving profile."

Warren enters Week 3 as the co-favorite to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Both he and Tampa Bay receiver Emeka Egbuka are +400.

The numbers don't tell the whole story behind Warren's versatility. In addition to his receiving skills, he has been used as an in-line tight end and as a fullback in much the same way he was used at Penn State last year. He even has received two carries this season (for three yards).

"I think he has the skillset to [hurt the defense at every level]," Steichen said earlier this week. "And so we've got to continue that. But like I said he's just a hell of a football player. Natural feel for the game. Toughness. Gritty. You can put him in different positions, different spots try to get these matchups that you want with him."