There will be two games on Saturday, 10 on Sunday and one on 'Monday Night Football' as the NFL Week 17 schedule marches on. On Saturday, playoff contenders meet when the Texans face the Chargers and the Ravens battle the Packers. There are also nine NBA games on Saturday and eight college football bowl games.

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Saturday, December 27

After downloading the Underdog Fantasy app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog Fantasy deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $75 in bonus entries.



Best NFL Underdog Fantasy picks for NFL Week 17

QB Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks, 1.5 passing touchdowns - Higher (1.05x)

Darnold has been red hot of late. He has thrown for two or more touchdowns in two of his last three games and in eight games this season. The SportsLine model projects 2.0 passing touchdowns, giving this a 4 out of 5 rating. Pick it at Underdog:

RB Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts, 19.5 rushing attempts - Higher (1.03x)

Taylor has been a workhorse. He has carried 20 or more times in three of the past four games, including a 25-carry, 87-yard effort in an 18-16 loss at Seattle on Dec. 14. The model is projecting 22.2 carries, giving this a 3 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

QB Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers, 1.5 touchdown passes - Higher (1.28x)

Rodgers is having a solid season. He has gone over his passing touchdowns line five times, maintaining an average of 2.3 passing touchdowns per game. The model is projecting 1.7 touchdown passes, giving this a 4 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 8.72x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on Underdog Fantasy.

