Thursday's sports schedule is chock full of events. They include four NBA, 11 NHL and two FBS games, an NFL Thursday Night Football matchup between the Washington Commanders and New York Giants, as well as several college hoops games, including one involving a ranked team when No. 23 BYU battles Montana State. Among the more intriguing NBA matchups features Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks versus LaMelo Ball and the Minnesota Timberwolves. That makes for plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps.

The Underdog promo code varies by state, but it offers a play $10, get $50 in bonus entries promotion for new users. The bonus funds can be used on prediction picks and fantasy picks. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Thursday, Nov. 12

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog bonus entries.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: A $10 minimum deposit is required, with a qualifying first entry of at least $10, and the bonus funds will be credited to your Underdog account within 72 hours of your deposit.

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Best Underdog picks for Thursday, Nov. 12

QB Marcus Stokes, Memphis Tigers, 240.5 passing yards -- Higher (1.87x)

Stokes has passed for more than 241 yards in each of his last three games, and in six of his last seven. The SportsLine model projects Stokes to throw for 256 yards against South Florida on Thursday night. Pick it at Underdog:

RB D.J. Crowther, South Florida Bulls, 86.5 rushing yards -- Higher (1.87x)

Crowther rushed for 111 yards on 17 carries in last Friday's 20-17 loss at East Carolina. The SportsLine model projects Crowther to rush for 111 yards against Memphis on Thursday. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

QB Lunch Winfield, Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 172.5 passing yards -- Higher (1.87x)

Winfield has passed for 173 or more yards in three of the last five games. The SportsLine model projects Winfield to pass for 219 yards against Louisiana-Monroe on Thursday. Combine picks on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 6.5x.

Available states: all states where Underdog operates

Underdog Play and Get Promo Terms

18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, & VA) and physically present in an eligible state where Underdog Pick'em operates.

Promotion is available exclusively to new users who complete identity verification (KYC) and have an account in good standing.

Make a minimum first-time deposit of $10 and place a qualifying first entry of at least $10

Drafts do not count as qualifying entries for this promotion.

Bonus entries are non-withdrawable site credits and must be used on fantasy entries with a payout multiplier of at least 2x (i.e., +100 odds or 50% implied probability).

Winnings generated from bonus entries are subject to a 1x playthrough requirement and become fully withdrawable cash.

Bonus entries automatically expire 14 days after being credited if unused.

Bonus entries can be used on Prediction picks only if the entry includes 1 prediction pick and at least 2 fantasy picks

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).