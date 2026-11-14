College football dominates Saturday's sports schedule as 18 games involve ranked opponents, including No. 6 Texas at No. 21 LSU. Kickoff from Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La., is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Other events on Saturday include four Concacaf Nations League matches, including Haiti vs. United States, five NBA games, 14 NHL contests and several NCAA Division I men's college basketball matchups, including two involving ranked opponents. That makes for plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps.

The Underdog promo code varies by state, but it offers a play $10, get $50 in bonus entries promotion for new users. The bonus funds can be used on prediction picks and fantasy picks. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Saturday, Nov. 14

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog bonus entries.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: A $10 minimum deposit is required, with a qualifying first entry of at least $10, and the bonus funds will be credited to your Underdog account within 72 hours of your deposit.

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Best Underdog picks for Saturday, Nov. 14

QB Arch Manning, Texas Longhorns, 217.5 passing yards -- Higher (1.87x)

Manning has surpassed 218 passing yards in each of his last two games. In a 34-20 win over Missouri Last weekend, he completed 28 of 38 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns. The SportsLine model projects Manning to throw for 235 yards against LSU on Saturday night. Pick it at Underdog:

QB Devon Dampier, Utah Utes, 51.5 rushing yards -- Lower (1.87x)

Dampier has been held to 51 or fewer yards in six of nine games this season. The SportsLine model projects Dampier to rush for 26 yards against Arizona on Saturday. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

RB Lee Beebe Jr., Indiana Hoosiers, 80.5 rushing yards -- Lower (1.87x)

Beebe has been held to 80 or fewer yards in three of his last four games, including a 24-yard effort in a 19-15 loss to Ohio State on Oct. 17. The SportsLine model projects Beebe to rush for 73 yards against USC on Saturday. Combine picks on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 6.5x.

Available states: all states where Underdog operates

Underdog Play and Get Promo Terms

18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, & VA) and physically present in an eligible state where Underdog Pick'em operates.

Promotion is available exclusively to new users who complete identity verification (KYC) and have an account in good standing.

Make a minimum first-time deposit of $10 and place a qualifying first entry of at least $10

Drafts do not count as qualifying entries for this promotion.

Bonus entries are non-withdrawable site credits and must be used on fantasy entries with a payout multiplier of at least 2x (i.e., +100 odds or 50% implied probability).

Winnings generated from bonus entries are subject to a 1x playthrough requirement and become fully withdrawable cash.

Bonus entries automatically expire 14 days after being credited if unused.

Bonus entries can be used on Prediction picks only if the entry includes 1 prediction pick and at least 2 fantasy picks

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).