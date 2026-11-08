There are 11 matchups on the Sunday afternoon portion of NFL Week 9, including several potential Super Bowl previews. The Broncos travel to the Panthers in the early window, before the Patriots host the Packers in the late afternoon window. With stars like Jaylen Waddle, Tetairoa McMillan, Drake Maye and Jordan Love in action, there are plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps.

The Underdog promo code varies by state, but it offers a play $10, get $50 in bonus entries promotion for new users. The bonus funds can be used on prediction picks and fantasy picks. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Sunday, Nov. 8

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog bonus entries.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: A $10 minimum deposit is required, with a qualifying first entry of at least $10, and the bonus funds will be credited to your Underdog account within 72 hours of your deposit.

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Best Underdog picks for Sunday, Nov. 8

QB Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers, 234.5 passing yards - Lower (1.87x)

Young's failed to reach 210 passing yards in back-to-back games, and that's before facing Denver's elite pass defense. The Broncos rank in the top five in sacks, pressure percentage and completion percentage allowed. The SportsLine model has Young throwing for just 188 yards against Denver. Pick it at Underdog:

TE Isaiah Likely, New York Giants, 45.5 receiving yards - Higher (1.83x)

Only one tight end has more catches than Likely's 41, despite playing with three different quarterbacks. The Eagles have a bottom 10 pass defense as Likely is forecasted to have 52 receiving yards on Sunday. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

QB Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers, 277.5 passing yards - Lower (1.87x).

Love has been held under 277.5 passing yards in each of his last three road games. The Packers want to get their run game going -- and get Josh Jacobs going -- which would take away from Love's attempts. He's projected to be held under 250 passing yards versus NEw England. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 6.5x.

Available states: all states where Underdog operates

Underdog Play and Get Promo Terms

18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, & VA) and physically present in an eligible state where Underdog Pick'em operates.

Promotion is available exclusively to new users who complete identity verification (KYC) and have an account in good standing.

Make a minimum first-time deposit of $10 and place a qualifying first entry of at least $10

Drafts do not count as qualifying entries for this promotion.

Bonus entries are distributed as $10 in bonus entries per day for 5 consecutive days (totaling $50 in bonus entries).

Bonus entries are non-withdrawable site credits and must be used on fantasy entries with a payout multiplier of at least 2x (i.e., +100 odds or 50% implied probability).

Winnings generated from bonus entries are subject to a 1x playthrough requirement and become fully withdrawable cash.

Bonus entries automatically expire 14 days after being credited if unused.

Bonus entries can be used on Prediction picks only if the entry includes 1 prediction pick and at least 2 fantasy picks

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).