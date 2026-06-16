Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2: $50 new user bonus for World Cup, U.S. Open, MLB, more on Tuesday, June 16

The World Cup continues with three more matches during the day on Tuesday, with Austria vs. Jordan also kicking at 12 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The U.S. Open is just two days from teeing off, and the MLB schedule rolls on, so there are plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Tuesday, June 16

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Tuesday, June 16

Michael Olise, France, 0.5 goals + assists - Higher (1.04x)

Per SportsLine's Martin Green: "Olise has emerged as one of the world's best players over the past two years. He was named Player of the Season in the Bundesliga for the 25/26 campaign after inspiring Bayern Munich to the league title. Olise scored a hat-trick in France's 3-1 friendly win against Northern Ireland earlier this month, which suggested that he's ready to play a starring role for Les Bleus at the World Cup." Pick it at Underdog:

Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves, 0.5 RBI - Higher (1.16x)

Matt Olson has surpassed his RBI market in four of his last five games when favored and facing opponents with both a losing record and a middle third defense, averaging 1.2 RBI per game during that span. SportsLine's model projects 0.6 RBI for Olson against the Giants. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers, 0.5 RBI - Higher (1.04x).

Ohtani has gone higher on his RBI line in four of his past five games, averaging 1.2 during that span. SportsLine's model projects 0.6 for him against the Rays on Tuesday. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 8.15x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every MLB game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making MLB picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).