Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2: $50 new user bonus for World Cup, MLB, more on Wednesday, June 24

Six World Cup matches, including a Group B matchup between Switzerland and Canada, and 16 Major League Baseball games highlight Wednesday's sports schedule. Among the MLB games is a doubleheader between the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets, so there are plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Wednesday, June 24

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Wednesday, June 24

FW Dan Ndoye, Switzerland, 0.5 shots on target - Higher (0.79x)

Ndoye has peppered the net over his last three matches, including two during the World Cup. He had two shots on target in a 4-1 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 18. He also had two shots on target in a 1-1 draw with Qatar on June 13. Pick it at Underdog:

OF Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.05x)

Alvarez has hits in 12 of his past 13 games, including five multi-hit performances during that stretch. He also has three homers in that span. The SportsLine model projects Alvarez to register 2.37 total bases against the Toronto Blue Jays. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

2B Brandon Lowe, Pittsburgh Pirates, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.03x).

Lowe has hits in seven consecutive games, including three doubles and a home run during that stretch. The SportsLine model projects Lowe to register 1.8 total bases against the Seattle Mariners. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 5.55x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every MLB game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making MLB picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).