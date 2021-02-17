Eric Musselman built a nationally-relevant program at Nevada -- very quickly -- in part by capitalizing on the transfer market. He then kept the Wolf Pack at the top of the Mountain West Conference for three straight seasons by using the same formula that brought, among others, Jordan Caroline, Caleb Martin, Cody Martin, Kendall Stephens and Jazz Johnson to Reno after they started their college careers elsewhere.

The approach worked well.

So it should be no surprise that it's working well for Musselman again, this time at Arkansas. The second-year coach of the Razorbacks has a roster where four of the top six scorers are Division I transfers -- namely JD Notae from Jacksonville, Justin Smith from Indiana, Jalen Tate from Northern Kentucky and Connor Vanover from Cal. They're among the biggest reasons Arkansas is now 17-5 overall, and 7-1 in the SEC, following Tuesday night's 75-64 victory over Florida.

Arkansas is 7-1 in its past eight games and rising in the rankings the way it used to back in the early 1990s, when the Razorbacks made the Sweet 16 six times in a seven-year span from 1990 to 1996. They advanced to four Elite Eights in that stretch, made the Final Four three times, the title game twice and won the national championship in 1994. It was some kind of run under Hall-of-Fame coach Nolan Richardson. But, as I've previously noted 57,000 times, the Razorbacks haven't been back to the Sweet 16 since 1996. Incredibly, 99 different schools have made the Sweet 16 since the last time Arkansas made the Sweet 16.

Will that streak be snapped eventually?

Of course.

In fact, I'd bet large amounts of money that Musselman will be the coach who eventually snaps it. And, with the way his team is currently playing, it's possible he'll be the coach who snaps it as soon as next month.

Arkansas is up to No. 19 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Razorbacks' next scheduled game is Saturday at Texas A&M.

