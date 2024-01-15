With five of the top six teams in last week's AP Top 25 suffering one loss each in the last seven days, the reigning national champion UConn Huskies won over AP voters by default to claim the No. 1 spot in the poll for the first time all season.

The Huskies, ranked No. 4 last week, were the only team in the top six to not take a loss amid a chaotic week atop the sport, jumping Kansas, Houston and Purdue to earn the top spot in the poll for the first time since 2009. Thirty-nine of a possible 63 first-place votes went to the Huskies, while Purdue, Kansas and North Carolina shared the rest.

Purdue had been No. 1 in the poll for four consecutive weeks before a road loss to Nebraska inside Pinnacle Bank on Tuesday knocked the Boilermakers down a rung. AP voters still gave them 20 first-place votes on the week in total and 1,506 points in all, dropping them just one spot behind UConn in the Top 25. Kansas held steady at No. 3 despite a 1-1 week with a loss at UCF and a win vs. Oklahoma, while North Carolina moved up three spots to No. 4 and Houston fell three spots to No. 5.

Such a wild week in the sport left us with nine teams in last week's top 10 either moving up, down or out entirely of this week's top 10, but the top teams were not the only ones immune to change. The back end of the poll also saw an overhaul with five previously unranked teams appearing in the poll led by TCU at No. 19, Dayton at No. 21, Ole Miss at No. 22, Iowa State at No. 25 and Texas Tech at No. 25.

Gonzaga also fell out of the rankings entirely after dropping a road game to Santa Clara to move to 11-5 on the season, marking the first time since the 2015-16 season that the Bulldogs are not in the AP poll - snapping a streak of 143 polls of being ranked.

AP Top 25

1. UConn (39)

2. Purdue (20)

3. Kansas (3)

4. North Carolina (1)

5. Houston

6. Tennessee

7. Duke

8. Kentucky

9. Baylor

10. Memphis

11. Wisconsin

12. Arizona

13. Auburn

14. Illinois

15. Oklahoma

16. Utah State

17. Marquette

18. Creighton

19. TCU

20. BYU

21. Dayton

22. Ole Miss

23. FAU

24. Iowa State

25. Texas Tech

Others receiving votes: Colorado St. 169, San Diego St. 153, Seton Hall 89, Alabama 60, Grand Canyon 49, Clemson 38, Boise St. 22, Nevada 22, Texas 20, Oregon 17, St. John's 15, New Mexico 14, NC State 8, Princeton 5, Gonzaga 5, Utah 3, Mississippi St. 3, South Carolina 2, Villanova 2, McNeese St. 1, James Madison 1.



