What Malachi Moreno's return means for Kentucky: Key starting big man anchors Wildcats' roster overhaul

Kentucky freshman center Malachi Moreno is returning to the Wildcats for the 2026-27 season, skipping an NBA Draft opportunity to run it back after announcing his decision on social media. The All-SEC Freshman Team selection averaged 7.8 points and 6.3 rebounds while starting 30 games for Kentucky last season. His return gives the Wildcats a much-needed low-post presence, rim protection and more importantly, experience and consistency for Mark Pope's squad.

Kentucky is coming off a 22-13 season where they finished tied for sixth in the SEC standings. The Wildcats earned a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament and lost to No. 2 seed Iowa State in the second round. Pope is 46-26 in two years at the helm in Lexington. He enters his third season at Kentucky on a seat getting warmer and needing to win big.

Pope said Wildcats supported Moreno's early-entry decision after the season, but acknowledged the value he brings to the program — if there was any chance of a return to Lexington.

"Malachi Moreno was the number one priority for us going into this portal season," Pope said earlier this month. "We think that he's going to be the best center in all of college basketball next year here at Kentucky. He's also going through the draft process. He had a great workout just last night for an NBA team, (and) next week he's heading to the combine and we're supporting him every step of the way."

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Moreno is an integral piece to Kentucky's plans for next season following the departures of Brandon Garrison (transferred to Alabama) and Jayden Quantaince to the draft. Expected to fill those roles are Franck Kepnang, a transfer from Washington and Reece Potter, a redshirt whom the coaching staff has raved about since his arrival.

Moreno significantly boosts Kentucky's 2026-27 roster

Moreno's return gives Kentucky something every elite roster needs in today's college basketball landscape — continuity at the most important position on the floor. His first-year numbers only scratch the surface. Moreno's feel for the game, passing ability and strengths at the rim protection make him the kind of centerpiece coaches build around, not just plug into the lineup.

For Pope, this is massive. Kentucky's roster overhaul needed a proven anchor and Moreno instantly becomes the face of the frontcourt. His decision also stabilizes everything around him — from transfer portal additions to lineup flexibility to Kentucky's overall identity.

Kentucky has a top-15 transfer haul to pair with Moreno. That group includes proven, scoring guards Alex Wilkins and Zoom Diallo, along with Jerone Morton and Justin McBride. European pro Ousmane N'Diaye offers added size in the paint at 6-11.

Outside of what Todd Golden brings back at Florida, there's not a team in the SEC with deeper frontcourt talent than the Wildcats, given the offseason additions and Moreno's decision.

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The Wildcats also remain in pursuit of Iowa State transfer Milan Momcilovic, who has until May 27 to wildraw from the NBA Draft and secure a major payday in the portal. Considered college basketball's best shooter last season, Momcilovic knocked down 48.7% of his 7.5 3-point attempts per game. Landing Momcilovic would be a massive win for Pope and check every box for what Kentucky needs in a wing scorer.

The former Iowa State standout averaged 16.9 points per game as a junior and would bring three seasons of starting experience with him to his next destination. Momcilovic leaves Iowa State third all-time in career 3-pointers made, second in career 3-pointers per game, fifth all-time in consecutive games with a 3-pointer and first all-time in games with at least five made 3-pointers.

The deadline is Wednesday to withdraw for Momcilovic, who is commanding immediate high-major interest from programs with national championship aspirations.

"Milan is arguably the most efficient and prolific shot-maker in all of college basketball," 247Sports National Basketball Analyst Travis Branham said after the NCAA Tournament. "He stands 6-foot-8 and has a flamethrower for a jumper who can drill shots off the catch and pull. His efficiency and ability to make shots will be extremely coveted amongst the top programs in the country."