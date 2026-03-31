There is no such thing as a bad starter at the Final Four, as all 20 players who will be introduced at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday night bring something unique to the table. But some are obviously teeming with more star power than others, and even the slightest weaknesses of anyone in the lineup could be magnified on college basketball's biggest stage.

The guards for both Michigan and UConn are great players who have contributed significantly to getting their teams to this point, but they have their limitations. On the other end of the spectrum, the Final Four stage offers another opportunity for stars like Michigan's Yaxel Lendeborg and Illinois' Keaton Wagler to cement themselves as legends.

Another blossoming NCAA Tournament hero is UConn center Tarris Reed, who is in the midst of a potentially historic tear through the Big Dance. The Huskies have been carried to a national title before by the heavy lifting of a single player (Kemba Walker in 2011 and Shabazz Napier in 2014). Can Reed be the next great hero and do it as a big man? Brute strength is certainly a theme in this year's Final Four.

2026 Final Four: Evaluating Michigan vs. Arizona, UConn vs. Illinois as March Madness reaches final weekend Cameron Salerno

As Saturday's action approaches, here's an informed stab at ranking the 20 starters in the Final Four.

1. Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

The Big Ten Player of the Year and consensus All-American put his full repertoire on display over the first two weekends of the NCAA Tournament. The 6-foot-9 do-it-all forward may be a late bloomer, but the finished product is dubbed "Dominican LeBron" for a reason. He scores at all levels, passes like a pro and can defend anyone.

2. Keaton Wagler, Illinois

Wagler surpassed even the loftiest expectations that Illinois had for him during a special freshman season that has seen the former three-star prospect blossom into a projected top-10 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. An elite 3-point shooting stroke is his calling card, but he's also the primary director of the offense with the positional size to rebound and defend better than most guards.

3. Brayden Burries, Arizona

In the discussion around college basketball's elite freshmen guards, Burries took a backseat for too long. No more. The McDonald's All-American is averaging 18.4 points and 5.5 rebounds on 47.1% 3-point shooting over Arizona's past 11 games. Not only is he an offensive engine, but Burries is also an engaged and effective defender who is on his way to being a lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

4. Tarris Reed, UConn

Reed is on an all-time great NCAA Tournament tear, averaging 21.8 points, 13.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks during the Big Dance. In his second season since transferring from Michigan, Reed has blossomed into one of college basketball's best bigs. His touch at the rim on post-up opportunities is unmatched and provides a steady source of offense.

5. Aday Mara, Michigan

Mara's 7-foot-3 frame and even longer wingspan make him the best paint protector left in the field. What Mara lacks in lateral quickness and perimeter shooting, he more than makes up for by being a terror at the rim. He is great on post-ups and is usually good for at least two dunks per game.

6. Motiejus Krivas, Arizona

Krivas is Arizona's most impactful defender, and it doesn't take a genius to understand why. At 7-foot-2 and with an even longer wingspan, the Lithuanian center blocks 1.9 shots per game. He also moves his feet well for such a large player and is a reliable offensive option when the situation calls for it.

7. Koa Peat, Arizona

Peat brings the muscle as a non-shooting four-man with a relentless attack gear. After a late-season lull, he's been great in the postseason, averaging 18.2 points over Arizona's last five games. He's also a versatile defender with the ability to guard 1-5, and he's second on the team in assists at 2.7 per game.

8. Alex Karaban, UConn

Karaban is the veteran anchor for UConn. He played a vital role in the 2023 and 2024 title teams and is a true ironman who leads the Huskies in minutes. He keeps the floor spaced as a high-volume 3-point shooter who gets looks from a variety of actions. The Huskies love to run him off screens and find him in transition.

9. Silas Demary, UConn

Demary emerged from an NCAA Tournament lull with a pair of huge 3-pointers late in the second half of UConn's historic comeback win over Duke in the Elite Eight. The Big East's assists leader runs the pick-and-roll efficiently but eschews mid-range shots and isn't great at the rim.

10. Morez Johnson Jr., Michigan

Johnson rounds out Michigan's towering trio of front-court players as a hulking presence with the strength to create space on the block. The Illinois transfer has blossomed as a sophomore, playing the four when Mara is on the floor or the five when Mara is off. Most of his production comes in the paint, but he's also shown the ability to stretch the floor.

11. Jaden Bradley, Arizona

Bradley has been Mr. Clutch for Arizona. The senior guard is great off the dribble, thriving on mid-range jumpers while mostly eschewing outside shots. But he's a capable outside shooter who is hitting 39.4% of his limited 3-point attempts. He's the primary director of the offense and a senior leader who provides a dose of veteran savvy to counter-balance the youth of Brayden Burries.

12. Elliot Cadeau, Michigan

Cadeau is having the best season of his career after spending two years as North Carolina's starting point guard. The former five-star prospect is lightning quick off the dribble, and his 3-point shot must be respected now that he's in a system with more weapons. If you send a double team to one of Michigan's other weapons, Cadeau can make you pay as a catch-and-shoot threat.

13. David Mirkovic, Illinois

A 20-year-old freshman who is built like a tank, Mirkovic arrived at Illinois with extensive experience in the highly competitive Adriatic League. He's got the size to bruise, along with the skill to hurt opponents in a variety of ways. The Montenegrin forward even facilitates offense out of the pick-and-roll for the Illini.

14. Andrej Stojakovic, Illinois

Stojakovic is a strong wing capable of taking over a game with a deep array of offensive skills. He's particularly effective as a physical driver and finisher who also converts 82% of his free throws. The son of former Sacramento Kings great Peja Stojakovic isn't the focal point of the offense, but he's a matchup problem who reaps the benefits of playing in a system with so many other weapons.

15. Ivan Kharchenkov, Arizona

Kharchenkov is averaging 13.6 points during the postseason on a blistering 57.9% shooting, reflecting the fact that he's developed into a critical X-factor for the Wildcats. The German freshman's strong frame contributes significantly to Arizona's dominance on the glass.

16. Tomislav Ivisic, Illinois

Ivisic is great at the rim offensively, but he also stretches the floor as a 3-point threat. He's made at least one 3-pointer in every NCAA Tournament game so far, which means he's regularly drawing opposing bigs away from the paint to open up lanes for his teammates. With his brother Zvonimir coming off the bench and serving as a great rim protector, the Illini are blessed with a strong tandem of seven-footers who each bring different skill sets.

17. Kylan Boswell, Illinois

Boswell is a steadying veteran presence in his fourth season of playing elite-level college basketball after spending two seasons at Arizona to begin his career. He can run the offense via the pick-and-roll but is also effective playing off the ball and in transition. He's coming off a quiet second weekend, but Boswell is fully capable of stepping up offensively if needed.

18. Braylon Mullins, UConn

Mullins etched his name in college basketball lore with the miraculous game-winner from 33 feet to beat Duke in the Elite Eight. The freshman wing ranks No. 28 in the CBS Sports NBA Draft Prospect Rankings and is particularly dangerous in transition or coming off dribble handoffs.

19. Solomon Ball, UConn

Ball scored six huge points in the final five minutes of UConn's comeback win over Duke in the Elite Eight, but it's been a struggle for him lately. His 3-point shooting (29.8%) is way down compared to last season's 41.4% mark, although he's still third on the team in scoring at 12.9 points per game.

20. Nimari Burnett, Michigan

Burnett's role decreased somewhat in his second season as a starter, but he remains a vital part of the operation with his floor-spacing ability as a 38% 3-pont shooter. The sixth-year senior started his career at Texas Tech, had a stop at Alabama and joined the Wolverines under Juwan Howard. He can be an X-factor when he gets hot.