Stanford, Cal fight for bragging rights, first win
Stanford, Cal fight for bragging rights, first win
The Big Game has rarely been staged under more unusual circumstances.
Stanford and host California take winless records into the annual Pac-12 rivalry Friday afternoon for the first time in the 128-year history of one of college football's greatest rivalries.
The game features Northern California neighbors who have suffered a combined four losses and three COVID-19-related cancellations in the first three weeks of the league schedule.
Cal (0-2) is playing at home for the first time this season after the Bears' scheduled opener against visiting Washington was called off.
After a second cancellation at Arizona State and a hastily scheduled 34-10 loss at UCLA in Week 2, the Bears saw a blocked punt turn into a late Oregon State touchdown in a 31-27 road defeat last week.
On a day when quarterback Chase Garbers improved from 122 passing yards and no touchdowns against UCLA to 315 yards and three TDs against the Beavers, the Bears floundered on special teams, having 89- and 94-yard kick returns by Nikko Remigio negated by penalties on top of the blocked punt and another 24-yard shank that set up Oregon State scores.
"Those are critical, critical errors," Cal coach Justin Wilcox assured afterward. "It's hard to overcome one of those, let alone six or seven."
In an attempt to retain "The Axe" after snapping a nine-game Stanford win streak in the series last year, Cal hopes to have top back Christopher Brown Jr. back Friday. He had to be scratched shortly before kickoff at Oregon State because a leg injury did not respond well to pregame warmups.
Garbers, Remigio and Brown all played key roles in a 24-20 win at Stanford last November in a matchup of teams that had won a total of nine games.
Brown scored Cal's first touchdown of the day on a 7-yard run, Remigio hauled in an 18-yard scoring pass from Garbers to forge a 17-all tie in the fourth quarter, and Garbers scampered in from 16 yards out for the game-winning TD with 1:19 to go.
Stanford (0-2) enters the Big Game unranked for just the fifth time in the last 12 editions. After losses at Oregon and at home against Colorado, the Cardinal saw their game against visiting Washington State canceled last week because of COVID-19 issues in the Cougars' program.
The Cardinal had two weeks to deal with their defensive problems. They've allowed 35 points in each of their losses and currently rank 11th in the Pac-12 in rushing defense (223.0 yards per game), sixth in passing defense (241.0) and eighth in total defense (464.0).
The Pac-12 gave Stanford the option of substituting a non-conference opponent for Washington State last week, but the Cardinal opted to use the extra time to get better prepared for Cal.
"I don't have a level of frustration," Stanford coach David Shaw said of the on-again, off-again nature of the season. "We knew this from the beginning. There was no way we could play an entire season without some form of disruption. Everyone knew this was a possibility."
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|15
|Rushing
|2
|6
|Passing
|7
|7
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-11
|2-8
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|202
|289
|Total Plays
|43
|43
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|40
|176
|Rush Attempts
|20
|24
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.0
|7.3
|Yards Passing
|162
|113
|Comp. - Att.
|16-23
|15-19
|Yards Per Pass
|5.6
|4.4
|Penalties - Yards
|3-35
|1-10
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-40.3
|4-42.5
|Return Yards
|6
|-12
|Punts - Returns
|1-6
|1--12
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|162
|PASS YDS
|113
|
|
|40
|RUSH YDS
|176
|
|
|202
|TOTAL YDS
|289
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Mills 15 QB
|D. Mills
|16/23
|162
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Jones 20 RB
|A. Jones
|10
|33
|1
|6
|
N. Peat 8 RB
|N. Peat
|4
|11
|0
|4
|
I. Sanders 0 QB
|I. Sanders
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Maddox 28 RB
|D. Maddox
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Mills 15 QB
|D. Mills
|5
|-9
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Wilson 4 WR
|M. Wilson
|9
|7
|88
|1
|33
|
C. Wedington 5 WR
|C. Wedington
|2
|2
|41
|0
|24
|
R. Johnson 23 DE
|R. Johnson
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
S. Fehoko 13 WR
|S. Fehoko
|5
|2
|10
|0
|8
|
O. St. Brown 9 WR
|O. St. Brown
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
S. Harrington 80 TE
|S. Harrington
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
E. Smith 22 RB
|E. Smith
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
A. Jones 20 RB
|A. Jones
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Damuni 30 LB
|L. Damuni
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Antoine 3 S
|M. Antoine
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Robinson 2 LB
|C. Robinson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kelly 17 CB
|K. Kelly
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Turner-Muhammad 28 CB
|S. Turner-Muhammad
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Booker 34 DE
|T. Booker
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Williamson 21 S
|K. Williamson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woods 21 RB
|J. Woods
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Reid 90 LB
|G. Reid
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Robinson 29 RB
|C. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Schaffer 91 DE
|T. Schaffer
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Johnson 23 DE
|R. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Keck 11 LB
|T. Keck
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McGill 32 S
|J. McGill
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fox 10 LB
|J. Fox
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Toner 26 K
|J. Toner
|1/1
|27
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Sanborn 11 P
|R. Sanborn
|6
|40.3
|3
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Wedington 5 WR
|C. Wedington
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Wilson 4 WR
|M. Wilson
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Garbers 7 QB
|C. Garbers
|15/18
|113
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Moore 28 RB
|D. Moore
|8
|92
|0
|54
|
M. Dancy 23 RB
|M. Dancy
|7
|42
|0
|23
|
C. Garbers 7 QB
|C. Garbers
|8
|41
|0
|22
|
C. Brown Jr. 34 RB
|C. Brown Jr.
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Polk 17 WR
|M. Polk
|4
|3
|34
|0
|17
|
K. Crawford 11 WR
|K. Crawford
|4
|3
|25
|1
|10
|
M. Dancy 23 RB
|M. Dancy
|3
|3
|24
|0
|12
|
D. Moore 28 RB
|D. Moore
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
T. Clark 80 WR
|T. Clark
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
G. Reinwald 84 TE
|G. Reinwald
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Tonges 85 TE
|J. Tonges
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
N. Remigio 4 WR
|N. Remigio
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Deng 8 LB
|K. Deng
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Iosefa 55 LB
|M. Iosefa
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hicks 3 S
|E. Hicks
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bynum 24 CB
|C. Bynum
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Woodson 26 S
|C. Woodson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Johnson 90 DL
|B. Johnson
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|
J. Tevis 47 DE
|J. Tevis
|2-1
|2.0
|0
|
C. Anusiem 7 CB
|C. Anusiem
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Johnson 44 DE
|Z. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Scott 32 S
|D. Scott
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Antzoulatos 51 LB
|B. Antzoulatos
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Goode 19 LB
|C. Goode
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brooks 25 RB
|D. Brooks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Drayden 20 CB
|J. Drayden
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Longhetto 30 K
|D. Longhetto
|1/2
|24
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sheahan 37 P
|J. Sheahan
|4
|42.5
|0
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Remigio 4 WR
|N. Remigio
|1
|-12.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 47(5:31 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills complete to 5-C.Wedington. 5-C.Wedington to CAL 36 for 17 yards (24-C.Bynum).
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - STNFRD 37(5:46 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Fehoko INTERCEPTED by 32-D.Scott at STA 18. 32-D.Scott to STA 18 for no gain (13-S.Fehoko). Penalty on CAL 3-E.Hicks Holding 10 yards enforced at STA 37. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 29(6:19 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills complete to 13-S.Fehoko. 13-S.Fehoko to STA 37 for 8 yards (55-M.Iosefa).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
2 & 10 - CAL 29(6:27 - 3rd) 37-J.Sheahan punts 42 yards from CAL 29 to STA 29 fair catch by 4-M.Wilson.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAL 29(7:02 - 3rd) 28-D.Moore to CAL 29 for no gain (17-K.Kelly).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - CAL 25(7:43 - 3rd) 28-D.Moore to CAL 29 for 4 yards (23-R.Johnson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 19(8:23 - 3rd) 28-D.Moore to CAL 25 for 6 yards (17-K.Kelly).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - STNFRD 31(8:30 - 3rd) 20-R.Sanborn punts 50 yards from STA 31 to CAL 19 fair catch by 4-N.Remigio.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - STNFRD 31(8:34 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Fehoko.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - STNFRD 31(8:38 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 22-E.Smith.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(9:13 - 3rd) 20-A.Jones to STA 31 for 6 yards (90-B.Johnson47-J.Tevis).
|Kickoff
|(9:13 - 3rd) 30-D.Longhetto kicks 65 yards from CAL 35 to STA End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:13 - 3rd) 30-D.Longhetto extra point is good.
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - CAL 3(9:19 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 4-N.Remigio. 4-N.Remigio runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - CAL 6(9:30 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 85-J.Tonges. 85-J.Tonges to STA 3 for 3 yards (2-C.Robinson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - CAL 11(9:53 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers scrambles runs ob at STA 6 for 5 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 12(10:13 - 3rd) 34-C.Brown to STA 11 for 1 yard (3-M.Antoine).
|+54 YD
|
2 & 1 - CAL 34(10:30 - 3rd) 28-D.Moore to STA 12 for 54 yards (21-K.Williamson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 25(10:57 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 80-T.Clark. 80-T.Clark to CAL 34 for 9 yards (17-K.Kelly).
|Kickoff
|(10:57 - 3rd) 26-J.Toner kicks 40 yards from STA 35 to CAL 25 fair catch by 4-N.Remigio.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:57 - 3rd) 26-J.Toner extra point is good.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - STNFRD 2(11:00 - 3rd) 20-A.Jones runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 8 - STNFRD 8(11:32 - 3rd) 20-A.Jones to CAL 2 for 6 yards (51-B.Antzoulatos).
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 41(11:57 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills complete to 4-M.Wilson. 4-M.Wilson to CAL 8 for 33 yards (26-C.Woodson).
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
3 & 1 - CAL 31(12:03 - 3rd) 23-M.Dancy to CAL 41 FUMBLES (28-S.Turner-Muhammad). 34-T.Booker to CAL 41 for no gain.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - CAL 27(12:35 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers to CAL 31 for 4 yards (3-M.Antoine).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 22(13:15 - 3rd) 23-M.Dancy to CAL 27 for 5 yards (2-C.Robinson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - STNFRD 31(13:22 - 3rd) 20-R.Sanborn punts 47 yards from STA 31 to CAL 22 fair catch by 4-N.Remigio.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - STNFRD 31(14:00 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills incomplete.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - STNFRD 28(14:24 - 3rd) 20-A.Jones to STA 31 for 3 yards (8-K.Deng).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 24(14:54 - 3rd) 20-A.Jones to STA 28 for 4 yards (55-M.Iosefa).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 30-D.Longhetto kicks 65 yards from CAL 35. 5-C.Wedington to STA 24 for 24 yards (33-M.Jernigan).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
2 & 10 - CAL 15(0:03 - 2nd) 30-D.Longhetto 32 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 2-C.Robinson. 37-J.Sheahan to STA 26 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAL 15(0:08 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Tonges.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - CAL 30(0:13 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 11-K.Crawford. Penalty on STA 28-S.Turner-Muhammad Pass interference 15 yards enforced at STA 30. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CAL 30(0:19 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Polk.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAL 30(0:20 - 2nd) spikes the ball at STA 30 for no gain.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 42(0:29 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 23-M.Dancy. 23-M.Dancy to STA 30 for 12 yards (30-L.Damuni17-K.Kelly).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 47(0:34 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 17-M.Polk. 17-M.Polk pushed ob at STA 42 for 11 yards (30-L.Damuni).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 30(0:46 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 17-M.Polk. 17-M.Polk to CAL 47 for 17 yards (17-K.Kelly).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - STNFRD 31(0:54 - 2nd) 20-R.Sanborn punts 39 yards from STA 31 out of bounds at the CAL 30.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 21 - STNFRD 28(1:39 - 2nd) 8-N.Peat to STA 31 for 3 yards (8-K.Deng90-B.Johnson).
|Sack
|
2 & 13 - STNFRD 36(1:45 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills sacked at STA 28 for -8 yards (47-J.Tevis).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 39(1:55 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills complete to 20-A.Jones. 20-A.Jones to STA 36 for -3 yards (8-K.Deng).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - STNFRD 35(2:15 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills complete to 4-M.Wilson. 4-M.Wilson to STA 39 for 4 yards (8-K.Deng).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 29(2:41 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills complete to 4-M.Wilson. 4-M.Wilson to STA 35 for 6 yards (3-E.Hicks8-K.Deng).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - CAL 33(2:48 - 2nd) 37-J.Sheahan punts 38 yards from CAL 33 to STA 29 fair catch by 4-M.Wilson.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - CAL 27(2:57 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 17-M.Polk. 17-M.Polk to CAL 33 for 6 yards (17-K.Kelly).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - CAL 24(3:01 - 2nd) 28-D.Moore to CAL 27 for 3 yards (2-C.Robinson).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 25(3:09 - 2nd) 23-M.Dancy to CAL 24 for -1 yard (2-C.Robinson).
|Kickoff
|(3:09 - 2nd) 26-J.Toner kicks 40 yards from STA 35 to CAL 25 fair catch by 4-N.Remigio.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:09 - 2nd) 26-J.Toner extra point is good.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 5 - STNFRD 11(3:15 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills complete to 4-M.Wilson. 4-M.Wilson runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - STNFRD 16(4:00 - 2nd) 20-A.Jones to CAL 11 for 5 yards (3-E.Hicks).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 16(4:06 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Fehoko.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - STNFRD 39(4:20 - 2nd) 20-R.Sanborn punts 33 yards from STA 39. 4-N.Remigio to CAL 28 FUMBLES. 34-T.Booker to CAL 16 for no gain.
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - STNFRD 45(4:52 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills sacked at STA 39 for -6 yards (90-B.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - STNFRD 45(4:57 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Fehoko.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 38(5:33 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills to STA 45 for 7 yards (26-C.Woodson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - CAL 22(5:41 - 2nd) 37-J.Sheahan punts 40 yards from CAL 22 to STA 38 fair catch by 5-C.Wedington.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 18 - CAL 11(6:14 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 23-M.Dancy. 23-M.Dancy to CAL 22 for 11 yards (21-K.Williamson32-J.McGill).
|No Gain
|
2 & 18 - CAL 11(6:18 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 11-K.Crawford.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - CAL 19(6:59 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers sacked at CAL 11 for -8 yards (3-M.Antoine).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - STNFRD 40(7:08 - 2nd) 20-R.Sanborn punts 41 yards from STA 40 to CAL 19 fair catch by 4-N.Remigio. Team penalty on CAL Illegal substitution declined.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - STNFRD 40(7:39 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills scrambles to STA 40 for no gain (55-M.Iosefa90-B.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - STNFRD 40(8:15 - 2nd) 8-N.Peat to STA 40 for no gain (24-C.Bynum).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 36(9:01 - 2nd) 8-N.Peat to STA 40 for 4 yards (44-Z.Johnson32-D.Scott).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - STNFRD 32(9:42 - 2nd) 8-N.Peat to STA 36 for 4 yards (8-K.Deng20-J.Drayden).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(10:15 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills complete to 9-O.St.Brown. 9-O.St.Brown runs ob at STA 32 for 7 yards.
|Kickoff
|(10:15 - 2nd) 30-D.Longhetto kicks 65 yards from CAL 35 to STA End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - CAL 7(10:19 - 2nd) 30-D.Longhetto 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 13 - CAL 17(10:34 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 11-K.Crawford. 11-K.Crawford pushed ob at STA 7 for 10 yards (28-S.Turner-Muhammad).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 14 - CAL 18(11:16 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 23-M.Dancy. 23-M.Dancy to STA 17 for 1 yard (2-C.Robinson).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - CAL 14(12:00 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers sacked at STA 18 for -4 yards (91-T.Schaffer).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 30(12:35 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers scrambles runs ob at STA 14 for 16 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 46(13:06 - 2nd) 28-D.Moore pushed ob at STA 45 for 9 yards (21-J.Woods). Penalty on STA 11-T.Keck Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at STA 45.
|+22 YD
|
3 & 11 - CAL 24(13:43 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers scrambles to CAL 46 for 22 yards (17-K.Kelly).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAL 25(14:19 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 4-N.Remigio. 4-N.Remigio to CAL 24 for -1 yard (2-C.Robinson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAL 25(14:55 - 2nd) 28-D.Moore to CAL 25 for no gain (90-G.Reid10-J.Fox).
|Kickoff
|(14:55 - 2nd) 26-J.Toner kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to CAL End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - CAL 9(15:00 - 2nd) 26-J.Toner 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - STNFRD 9(0:33 - 1st) 20-A.Jones to CAL 9 for no gain (19-C.Goode3-E.Hicks).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - STNFRD 11(1:14 - 1st) 20-A.Jones to CAL 9 for 2 yards (32-D.Scott).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 16(1:57 - 1st) 15-D.Mills complete to 22-E.Smith. 22-E.Smith to CAL 11 for 5 yards (8-K.Deng).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 40(2:35 - 1st) 15-D.Mills complete to 5-C.Wedington. 5-C.Wedington to CAL 16 for 24 yards (55-M.Iosefa26-C.Woodson).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 5 - STNFRD 48(3:06 - 1st) 15-D.Mills complete to 4-M.Wilson. 4-M.Wilson to CAL 40 for 12 yards (3-E.Hicks20-J.Drayden).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - STNFRD 47(3:47 - 1st) 20-A.Jones to STA 48 for 1 yard (3-E.Hicks).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 43(4:24 - 1st) 20-A.Jones to STA 47 for 4 yards (7-C.Anusiem90-B.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - CAL 13(4:34 - 1st) 37-J.Sheahan punts 50 yards from CAL 13. 4-M.Wilson pushed ob at STA 43 for 6 yards (32-D.Scott).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 14 - CAL 3(4:55 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers scrambles pushed ob at CAL 13 for 10 yards (30-L.Damuni29-C.Robinson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - CAL 3(5:37 - 1st) 23-M.Dancy to CAL 3 for no gain (34-T.Booker10-J.Fox).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - CAL 7(6:19 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers sacked at CAL 3 for -4 yards (34-T.Booker).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - STNFRD 39(6:27 - 1st) 20-R.Sanborn punts 32 yards from CAL 39 Downed at the CAL 7.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - STNFRD 39(6:33 - 1st) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Wilson.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 12 - STNFRD 45(7:13 - 1st) 15-D.Mills complete to 4-M.Wilson. 4-M.Wilson to CAL 39 for 6 yards (8-K.Deng).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 43(7:51 - 1st) 15-D.Mills sacked at CAL 45 for -2 yards (47-J.Tevis).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 4 - STNFRD 41(8:18 - 1st) 15-D.Mills complete to 4-M.Wilson. 4-M.Wilson to CAL 43 for 16 yards (26-C.Woodson).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 15 - STNFRD 30(8:56 - 1st) 15-D.Mills complete to 23-R.Johnson. 23-R.Johnson to STA 41 for 11 yards (24-C.Bynum).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - STNFRD 35(8:56 - 1st) Penalty on STA 5-C.Wedington False start 5 yards enforced at STA 35. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 35(9:00 - 1st) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Wilson.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - STNFRD 30(9:27 - 1st) 0-I.Sanders to STA 35 for 5 yards (8-K.Deng).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - STNFRD 27(10:04 - 1st) 15-D.Mills complete to 20-A.Jones. 20-A.Jones to STA 30 for 3 yards (8-K.Deng).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(10:32 - 1st) 15-D.Mills complete to 13-S.Fehoko. 13-S.Fehoko pushed ob at STA 27 for 2 yards (7-C.Anusiem).
|Kickoff
|(10:32 - 1st) 30-D.Longhetto kicks 65 yards from CAL 35 to STA End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:32 - 1st) 30-D.Longhetto extra point is good.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - CAL 7(10:40 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers complete to 11-K.Crawford. 11-K.Crawford runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 13(11:17 - 1st) 23-M.Dancy to STA 7 for 6 yards (30-L.Damuni).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 23(11:49 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers complete to 28-D.Moore. 28-D.Moore to STA 13 for 10 yards (30-L.Damuni11-T.Keck).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 39(12:23 - 1st) 28-D.Moore to STA 23 for 16 yards (3-M.Antoine).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - CAL 45(12:57 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers complete to 84-G.Reinwald. 84-G.Reinwald to STA 39 for 6 yards (28-S.Turner-Muhammad).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 2 - CAL 44(13:41 - 1st) 23-M.Dancy to STA 45 for -1 yard (30-L.Damuni21-K.Williamson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 48(14:24 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers complete to 11-K.Crawford. 11-K.Crawford to STA 44 for 8 yards (3-M.Antoine).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 25(15:00 - 1st) 23-M.Dancy to CAL 48 for 23 yards (3-M.Antoine30-L.Damuni).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 26-J.Toner kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to CAL End Zone. touchback.
