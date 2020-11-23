|
|
|LVILLE
|BC
Louisville, BC finally have a game date
A moving target on the schedule appears to finally be settled as the Boston College Eagles host the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday afternoon at Chestnut Hill, Mass.
The Atlantic Coast Conference matchup had originally been set to be played Friday before being pushed back to Dec. 12 as part of schedule changes brought on by an outbreak of COVID-19 on the Miami Hurricanes. Needing to shake things up yet again after Clemson-Florida State was postponed over the weekend, the Eagles-Cardinals game moved back up to Saturday, marking the second-to-last contest of the season for each team.
Boston College (5-4, 4-4 ACC) takes the field for the first time since a 45-31 loss to No. 2 Notre Dame on Nov. 14. Louisville (3-6, 2-6) enters off a 30-0 blowout victory over Syracuse last Friday.
Louisville holds a 7-5 edge in the all-time series, though Boston College has won two of the last three meetings, including at Chestnut Hill in 2018.
This time, the Cardinals come in with serious momentum after dominating Syracuse in their most complete effort of the season. The defense held the Orange to 137 total yards, and quarterback Malik Cunningham did his part to put the game away with one touchdown apiece on the ground and in the air.
Cunningham did throw two interceptions, increasing his season total to 11. Six have come in his last three games.
Louisville is preparing to welcome back tight end Marshon Ford (272 yards, five touchdowns) from an undisclosed injury Saturday before getting three weeks off prior to its season finale Dec. 19 against Wake Forest.
"It is certainly not ideal to have a three-week layoff," said coach Scott Satterfield. "I don't really fully understand how and why we got to this point, but obviously I had no control over that, so it is what it is. We will make the most out of it."
Boston College's season is set to end on a more typical note at Virginia on Dec. 5. The team will have had two weeks off since its loss to the Fighting Irish but can take solace in the fact it hasn't dropped two games in a row all season.
"The sign of a great team is you lose a game and, just like we have all year, you fix it and you go out and you win a game," said coach Jeff Hafley. "We need to do that."
Against the Fighting Irish, the Eagles forced three turnovers, increasing their total on the season to 17, which is behind only UCF (19) among FBS teams.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|243.4
|AVG PASS YDS
|262.1
|
|
|194.1
|AVG RUSH YDS
|104.2
|
|
|437.6
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|366.3
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Cunningham
|M. Cunningham
|160/251
|2126
|16
|11
|
E. Conley
|E. Conley
|4/5
|48
|0
|0
|
J. Pass
|J. Pass
|2/3
|17
|0
|0
|
B. Smith
|B. Smith
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hawkins
|J. Hawkins
|133
|822
|7
|0
|
M. Cunningham
|M. Cunningham
|101
|438
|6
|0
|
M. Burkley
|M. Burkley
|33
|180
|1
|0
|
H. Hall
|H. Hall
|35
|166
|0
|0
|
J. Mitchell
|J. Mitchell
|22
|135
|1
|0
|
T. Peterson
|T. Peterson
|1
|31
|0
|0
|
A. Robbins
|A. Robbins
|5
|10
|0
|0
|
T. Atwell
|T. Atwell
|2
|-2
|1
|0
|
J. Pass
|J. Pass
|3
|-4
|0
|0
|
E. Conley
|E. Conley
|1
|-10
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Fitzpatrick
|D. Fitzpatrick
|29
|574
|2
|0
|
T. Atwell
|T. Atwell
|41
|547
|6
|0
|
B. Smith
|B. Smith
|22
|315
|0
|0
|
M. Ford
|M. Ford
|21
|272
|5
|0
|
J. Hawkins
|J. Hawkins
|16
|127
|1
|0
|
J. Marshall
|J. Marshall
|7
|87
|0
|0
|
E. Pfeifer
|E. Pfeifer
|6
|84
|2
|0
|
J. Watkins
|J. Watkins
|6
|42
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson
|J. Johnson
|4
|40
|0
|0
|
D. Martin
|D. Martin
|2
|27
|0
|0
|
J. Mitchell
|J. Mitchell
|3
|24
|0
|0
|
M. Burkley
|M. Burkley
|3
|21
|0
|0
|
R. Johnson
|R. Johnson
|2
|20
|0
|0
|
I. Martin
|I. Martin
|2
|11
|0
|0
|
H. Hall
|H. Hall
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Character
|M. Character
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Fagot
|J. Fagot
|0-0
|0
|1
|
K. Clark
|K. Clark
|0-0
|0
|1
|
C. Avery
|C. Avery
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Turner
|J. Turner
|10/12
|0
|31/31
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Jurkovec
|P. Jurkovec
|190/317
|2355
|17
|5
|
D. Grosel
|D. Grosel
|1/1
|4
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Bailey
|D. Bailey
|117
|450
|5
|0
|
T. Levy
|T. Levy
|76
|267
|0
|0
|
P. Jurkovec
|P. Jurkovec
|72
|130
|3
|0
|
P. Garwo III
|P. Garwo III
|23
|83
|0
|0
|
Z. Flowers
|Z. Flowers
|10
|32
|1
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Flowers
|Z. Flowers
|41
|625
|7
|0
|
H. Long
|H. Long
|47
|560
|4
|0
|
C. Lewis
|C. Lewis
|22
|382
|4
|0
|
J. Gill
|J. Gill
|26
|369
|1
|0
|
T. Levy
|T. Levy
|24
|151
|0
|0
|
J. Galloway
|J. Galloway
|11
|122
|0
|0
|
D. Bailey
|D. Bailey
|8
|64
|1
|0
|
S. Witter
|S. Witter
|5
|47
|0
|0
|
P. Garwo III
|P. Garwo III
|6
|30
|0
|0
|
E. Williams
|E. Williams
|1
|9
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Sebastian
|B. Sebastian
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Maitre
|J. Maitre
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. Palmer
|M. Palmer
|0-0
|0
|1
|
I. McDuffie
|I. McDuffie
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Muse
|J. Muse
|0-0
|0
|2
|
J. DeBerry
|J. DeBerry
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Boumerhi
|A. Boumerhi
|13/17
|0
|23/23
|0
|
D. Longman
|D. Longman
|2/2
|0
|2/3
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
NMEX
UTAHST
27
41
Final FS1
-
13IOWAST
17TEXAS
23
20
Final ABC
-
UMASS
LIB
0
45
Final ESP3
-
NEB
24IOWA
20
26
Final FOX
-
UCF
SFLA
58
46
Final ESPN
-
2ND
19UNC
31
17
Final ABC
-
WYO
UNLV
45
14
Final FS1
-
CMICH
EMICH
31
23
Final CBSSN
-
STNFRD
CAL
24
23
Final FOX
-
15OREG
OREGST
38
41
Final ESPN
-
UK
6FLA
0
060.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
NILL
WMICH
0
064.5 O/U
-20
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
GAS
GAST
0
052.5 O/U
-2
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
VANDY
MIZZOU
0
051 O/U
-14
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
PSU
MICH
0
056.5 O/U
+1
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
SMU
ECU
0
068.5 O/U
+12
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
BGREEN
OHIO
0
054 O/U
-24
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
TXTECH
23OKLAST
0
056 O/U
-11.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
0
065 O/U
-10
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
MD
12IND
0
064 O/U
-11.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
NCST
CUSE
0
050.5 O/U
+17.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
KENTST
BUFF
0
068.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
UTEP
RICE
0
044.5 O/U
-12
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
MIAOH
AKRON
0
055.5 O/U
+14
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
NTEXAS
TXSA
0
067 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:00pm
-
20CSTCAR
TXSTSM
0
058 O/U
+17
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
SALA
ARKST
0
063.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
LALAF
LAMON
0
054.5 O/U
+28.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
TROY
APLST
0
048.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
22AUBURN
1BAMA
0
063 O/U
-24.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
PITT
3CLEM
0
057.5 O/U
-22.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
8NWEST
MICHST
0
041.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
MISSST
MISS
0
069.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
SJST
BOISE
0
058 O/U
-11.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
LVILLE
BC
0
055.5 O/U
PK
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
RUT
PURDUE
0
060.5 O/U
-11
Sat 4:00pm FS1
-
SDGST
COLO
0
051 O/U
-3
Sat 5:00pm PACN
-
DUKE
GATECH
0
057 O/U
+1
Sat 7:00pm
-
LSU
5TXAM
0
061.5 O/U
-16
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
KSTATE
BAYLOR
0
044.5 O/U
-6
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
UTAH
WASH
0
047.5 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
9UGA
SC
0
049 O/U
+21.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
UVA
FSU
0
058.5 O/U
+9.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
TCU
KANSAS
0
051.5 O/U
+24
Sat 8:00pm FS1
-
ARIZ
UCLA
0
069 O/U
-10.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
NEVADA
HAWAII
0
061.5 O/U
+7
Sat 11:00pm
-
25TULSA
HOU
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
LATECH
FIU
0
0
PPD ESP+
-
FAU
MTSU
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
MEMP
NAVY
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
COLOST
AF
0
0
CBSSN
-
USM
UAB
0
0
CBSSN
-
SDGST
FRESNO
0
0
FS1
-
WASH
WASHST
0
0
ESPN
-
4OHIOST
ILL
0
0
FS1
-
MINN
16WISC
0
0
BTN
-
7CINCY
TEMPLE
0
0
ESPU
-
UTAH
ARIZST
0
0