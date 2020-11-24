|
|
|PSU
|MICH
Penn State aims to end skid vs. struggling Michigan
Michigan has faced Penn State 23 times during the schools' storied football histories.
The 24th meeting could be the least anticipated matchup in the series. Both teams are struggling through shockingly poor seasons and they'll bring a combined 2-8 record into Saturday's game at Michigan Stadium.
The Wolverines (2-3, 2-3 Big Ten) ended a three-game skid on Saturday by surviving a 48-42, triple-overtime shootout with Rutgers, a program that has dropped 25 of its last 26 Big Ten games.
Their outlook looks rosy compared to the Nittany Lions, who have lost their first five games for the first time in the program's 134-year history.
Perhaps the most positive development in Michigan's win in New Jersey, other than breaking the losing streak, was that it may have found a starting quarterback. Sophomore Cade McNamara replaced starter Joe Milton late in the first half and threw four touchdown passes and 260 yards without a turnover. He also notched a rushing touchdown during the second overtime period.
Coach Jim Harbaugh refused to name McNamara as the starter against Penn State, though it would be surprising if he didn't make a change. Milton was intercepted four times in the previous two games and the team went scoreless against Rutgers until McNamara provided the spark.
Harbaugh praised McNamara's approach.
"His mindset is very good, very solid," Harbaugh said. "He's very good, confident. He's got faith in his ability, works extremely hard and (is) tough, too. So really, good mindset in all those areas."
The Wolverines also had struggled to run the ball since a season-opening victory at Minnesota. They may have found their No. 1 option against the Scarlet Knights. Hassan Haskins had 23 carries for 111 yards and the winning touchdown.
There's a sense of relief around the Michigan locker room as it enters the final three weeks of the regular season. The Wolverines will host Maryland next Saturday before their annual showdown with arch-rival Ohio State.
"The mood is just, we're happy, but we're not content," defensive tackle Donovan Jeter said. "Everybody is more upbeat, more energetic, but I think there's a better vibe around the building. I still think we have that same mentality -- we have to build on this win and just keep improving and getting better."
The Nittany Lions have given up an average of 36 points this season. Penn State was no match for Iowa last Saturday, trailed by as much as 24 points in a 41-21 loss.
Turnovers have been a major factor in Penn State's demise. Quarterback Sean Clifford has been picked off eight times and the Nittany Lions have also lost five fumbles. Their quarterbacks have been sacked 20 times.
"We have to protect the football on offense," coach James Franklin said. "That is obviously going to be emphasized all week long."
Will Levis started at quarterback against the Hawkeyes but was ineffective. Clifford replaced him and threw two touchdown passes, then was picked off twice. Franklin says he'll continue to use both quarterbacks.
He insists that his players haven't tuned him out.
"Obviously there's disappointment, obviously there's frustration," he said. "But I see how our guys are in the locker room after the game, I see how our guys are at practice and I see how our guys have competed late in games."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|279.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|278.0
|
|
|139.0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|122.8
|
|
|418
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|400.8
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Clifford
|S. Clifford
|87/152
|1070
|11
|8
|
W. Levis
|W. Levis
|27/47
|325
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Ford
|D. Ford
|56
|209
|2
|0
|
S. Clifford
|S. Clifford
|64
|182
|1
|0
|
C. Holmes
|C. Holmes
|24
|103
|0
|0
|
W. Levis
|W. Levis
|35
|96
|0
|0
|
K. Lee
|K. Lee
|19
|93
|2
|0
|
N. Cain
|N. Cain
|3
|13
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Dotson
|J. Dotson
|31
|527
|6
|0
|
P. Freiermuth
|P. Freiermuth
|23
|310
|1
|0
|
P. Washington
|P. Washington
|21
|256
|3
|0
|
K. Lambert-Smith
|K. Lambert-Smith
|7
|78
|0
|0
|
D. George
|D. George
|7
|73
|0
|0
|
B. Strange
|B. Strange
|6
|61
|1
|0
|
K. Lee
|K. Lee
|8
|47
|0
|0
|
D. Ford
|D. Ford
|6
|17
|0
|0
|
T. Johnson
|T. Johnson
|2
|14
|0
|0
|
C. Holmes
|C. Holmes
|3
|12
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Pinegar
|J. Pinegar
|4/7
|0
|10/11
|0
|
J. Stout
|J. Stout
|1/3
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Milton
|J. Milton
|79/138
|1056
|4
|4
|
C. McNamara
|C. McNamara
|31/46
|334
|5
|0
|
H. Haskins
|H. Haskins
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Haskins
|H. Haskins
|46
|272
|4
|0
|
Z. Charbonnet
|Z. Charbonnet
|19
|125
|1
|0
|
J. Milton
|J. Milton
|35
|101
|1
|0
|
B. Corum
|B. Corum
|23
|50
|2
|0
|
C. Evans
|C. Evans
|12
|38
|1
|0
|
A. Henning
|A. Henning
|3
|15
|0
|0
|
R. Wilson
|R. Wilson
|1
|9
|0
|0
|
G. Jackson
|G. Jackson
|2
|5
|0
|0
|
C. McNamara
|C. McNamara
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Bell
|R. Bell
|22
|361
|1
|0
|
C. Johnson
|C. Johnson
|13
|221
|3
|0
|
G. Jackson
|G. Jackson
|15
|167
|0
|0
|
R. Wilson
|R. Wilson
|8
|118
|1
|0
|
N. Eubanks
|N. Eubanks
|9
|112
|1
|0
|
M. Sainristil
|M. Sainristil
|7
|82
|2
|0
|
C. Evans
|C. Evans
|8
|79
|0
|0
|
E. All
|E. All
|11
|74
|0
|0
|
B. Corum
|B. Corum
|5
|73
|0
|0
|
Z. Charbonnet
|Z. Charbonnet
|6
|40
|0
|0
|
A. Henning
|A. Henning
|3
|28
|0
|0
|
J. Milton
|J. Milton
|1
|18
|0
|0
|
B. Mason
|B. Mason
|2
|17
|1
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
NMEX
UTAHST
27
41
Final FS1
-
13IOWAST
17TEXAS
23
20
Final ABC
-
UMASS
LIB
0
45
Final ESP3
-
NEB
24IOWA
20
26
Final FOX
-
UCF
SFLA
58
46
Final ESPN
-
2ND
19UNC
31
17
Final ABC
-
WYO
UNLV
45
14
Final FS1
-
CMICH
EMICH
31
23
Final CBSSN
-
STNFRD
CAL
24
23
Final FOX
-
15OREG
OREGST
38
41
Final ESPN
-
UK
6FLA
0
060.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
NILL
WMICH
0
064.5 O/U
-20
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
GAS
GAST
0
052.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
VANDY
MIZZOU
0
051 O/U
-14
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
PSU
MICH
0
056.5 O/U
PK
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
SMU
ECU
0
069 O/U
+12
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
BGREEN
OHIO
0
054 O/U
-24
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
TXTECH
23OKLAST
0
056 O/U
-11.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
0
065 O/U
-10
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
MD
12IND
0
064 O/U
-11.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
NCST
CUSE
0
050.5 O/U
+17.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
KENTST
BUFF
0
068.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
UTEP
RICE
0
044.5 O/U
-12
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
MIAOH
AKRON
0
055.5 O/U
+14
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
NTEXAS
TXSA
0
067 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:00pm
-
20CSTCAR
TXSTSM
0
058 O/U
+17
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
SALA
ARKST
0
063.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
LALAF
LAMON
0
054.5 O/U
+28.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
TROY
APLST
0
048.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
22AUBURN
1BAMA
0
063 O/U
-24.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
PITT
3CLEM
0
057.5 O/U
-22.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
8NWEST
MICHST
0
041.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
MISSST
MISS
0
069.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
SJST
BOISE
0
058 O/U
-11.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
LVILLE
BC
0
055.5 O/U
PK
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
RUT
PURDUE
0
060.5 O/U
-11
Sat 4:00pm FS1
-
SDGST
COLO
0
051 O/U
-3
Sat 5:00pm PACN
-
DUKE
GATECH
0
057 O/U
+1
Sat 7:00pm
-
LSU
5TXAM
0
061 O/U
-15.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
KSTATE
BAYLOR
0
044.5 O/U
-6
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
UTAH
WASH
0
047.5 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
9UGA
SC
0
049 O/U
+21.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
UVA
FSU
0
057.5 O/U
+9.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
TCU
KANSAS
0
051.5 O/U
+24
Sat 8:00pm FS1
-
ARIZ
UCLA
0
069 O/U
-10.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
NEVADA
HAWAII
0
061.5 O/U
+7
Sat 11:00pm
-
25TULSA
HOU
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
LATECH
FIU
0
0
PPD ESP+
-
FAU
MTSU
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
MEMP
NAVY
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
COLOST
AF
0
0
CBSSN
-
USM
UAB
0
0
CBSSN
-
SDGST
FRESNO
0
0
FS1
-
WASH
WASHST
0
0
ESPN
-
4OHIOST
ILL
0
0
FS1
-
MINN
16WISC
0
0
BTN
-
7CINCY
TEMPLE
0
0
ESPU
-
UTAH
ARIZST
0
0