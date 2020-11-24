|
|
|SMU
|ECU
Pirates wrap up shortened season with visit from SMU
SMU had been one of a small group of programs largely unaffected by the coronavirus pandemic, both from an in-house and scheduling perspective. That was until last weekend.
For the first time since their nonconference matchup against TCU was postponed Sept. 11, the Mustangs had their schedule interrupted when their American Athletic Conference game against Houston was rescheduled for Dec. 5, a result of COVID-19 issues within the Cougars' program.
SMU played eight games over a nine-week stretch prior to the postponement with the Cougars, and the Mustangs (7-2, 4-2 American) will travel to East Carolina (2-6, 2-5) on Saturday to face the Pirates at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium feeling something foreign: rejuvenated after a week off.
"I think this time of year everybody's beat up and from a physical standpoint we definitely were," Mustangs coach Sonny Dykes said. "But I think probably as much as anything else mentally we were a little fatigued and a little tired. If you go back and look at our schedule really since our guys reported, we haven't had consecutive days off since August sometime. And the reason we haven't is we didn't want our players to go home.
"I felt like from the very beginning if we could keep them together and keep them around people who were being tested, that would increase the likelihood of being able to play games and keep guys healthy. So that's been our approach: we haven't had a lot of days off."
Once the Houston postponement was announced, Dykes lightened the midweek practice load, allowing the Mustangs time to regroup before resuming practice over the weekend. On Sunday, the Mustangs followed a morning weightlifting session with an afternoon practice, and Dykes was pleased with the way the players approached the workload, recognizing the benefit of rest.
The Mustangs had suffered a disappointing 28-24 loss at Tulsa the previous Saturday. Getting an extra week to recover could prove beneficial as SMU prepares for the closing stretch.
"I think our guys are in a lot better spot than they were at this time last week," Dykes said. "Both mentally and physically."
East Carolina had its first three games of the season wiped out. A bout with South Carolina was canceled when the SEC settled on a conference-only schedule. Nonconference games with Marshall and Norfolk State were taken off the books thanks to COVID-19 issues.
As a result, East Carolina will play its regular-season finale against the Mustangs. That fact would seem anomalous, but given everything that has unfolded across the country, the Pirates are taking that reality in stride.
It certainly helps that East Carolina snapped a four-game losing skid with its 28-3 road win over Temple last weekend. With Senior Day at hand, the Pirates are aiming to carry the momentum of their previous contest through this weekend and to end the year on a high.
"That was my message to the team Sunday," Pirates coach Mike Houston said. "There's no doubt they feel the exact same way. You want to finish the season strong and put together a complete ball game. We did that a little bit against South Florida and Tulsa. There were some strong phases against Navy and Temple. As far as everything clicking in all three phases, we haven't done that this year.
"That was a big thing I talked to them about Sunday. I promise you that they want to."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|318.4
|AVG PASS YDS
|215.9
|
|
|188.3
|AVG RUSH YDS
|175.5
|
|
|506.8
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|391.4
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Buechele
|S. Buechele
|207/320
|2781
|21
|4
|
T. Page
|T. Page
|1/2
|55
|0
|0
|
T. Gipson
|T. Gipson
|3/3
|30
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
U. Bentley IV
|U. Bentley IV
|158
|877
|11
|0
|
T. McDaniel
|T. McDaniel
|60
|297
|1
|0
|
T. Lavine
|T. Lavine
|55
|276
|3
|0
|
S. Buechele
|S. Buechele
|49
|105
|1
|0
|
T. Williams
|T. Williams
|13
|98
|2
|0
|
D. Gray
|D. Gray
|3
|30
|2
|0
|
T. Gipson
|T. Gipson
|7
|19
|1
|0
|
K. Granson
|K. Granson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Rice
|R. Rice
|43
|637
|5
|0
|
K. Granson
|K. Granson
|32
|509
|4
|0
|
R. Roberson Jr.
|R. Roberson Jr.
|22
|474
|5
|0
|
D. Gray
|D. Gray
|33
|448
|4
|0
|
T. Page
|T. Page
|34
|396
|2
|0
|
A. Upshaw
|A. Upshaw
|10
|140
|1
|0
|
U. Bentley IV
|U. Bentley IV
|17
|133
|0
|0
|
T. Lavine
|T. Lavine
|6
|52
|0
|0
|
K. Burns
|K. Burns
|2
|31
|0
|0
|
J. Bell
|J. Bell
|2
|21
|0
|0
|
T. McDaniel
|T. McDaniel
|4
|11
|0
|0
|
T. McIntyre
|T. McIntyre
|1
|6
|0
|0
|
T. Williams
|T. Williams
|3
|5
|0
|0
|
M. Dorrity
|M. Dorrity
|1
|3
|0
|0
|
S. Buechele
|S. Buechele
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Denbow
|T. Denbow
|0-0
|0
|1
|
B. Stephens
|B. Stephens
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Phillips Jr.
|J. Phillips Jr.
|0-0
|0
|1
|
B. Crossley
|B. Crossley
|0-0
|0
|4
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Naggar
|C. Naggar
|16/20
|0
|40/43
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Harris
|R. Harris
|128
|624
|4
|0
|
K. Mitchell
|K. Mitchell
|68
|375
|1
|0
|
H. Ahlers
|H. Ahlers
|46
|108
|1
|0
|
D. Pinnix Jr.
|D. Pinnix Jr.
|33
|88
|1
|0
|
M. Garcia
|M. Garcia
|19
|87
|1
|0
|
T. Snead
|T. Snead
|3
|68
|1
|0
|
C. Hayden
|C. Hayden
|16
|62
|0
|0
|
J. Hatfield
|J. Hatfield
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Snead
|T. Snead
|46
|432
|4
|0
|
B. Proehl
|B. Proehl
|41
|425
|2
|0
|
C. Johnson
|C. Johnson
|17
|386
|5
|0
|
A. Omotosho
|A. Omotosho
|18
|198
|0
|0
|
K. Mitchell
|K. Mitchell
|10
|68
|0
|0
|
S. Calhoun
|S. Calhoun
|4
|61
|0
|0
|
C. Burnette
|C. Burnette
|3
|50
|0
|0
|
C. Hayden
|C. Hayden
|1
|31
|0
|0
|
R. Harris
|R. Harris
|6
|31
|1
|0
|
D. Pinnix Jr.
|D. Pinnix Jr.
|2
|19
|2
|0
|
J. Lewis
|J. Lewis
|2
|15
|0
|0
|
J. Hatfield
|J. Hatfield
|4
|9
|0
|0
|
Z. Byrd
|Z. Byrd
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Dourseau
|S. Dourseau
|0-0
|0
|2
|
J. McMillian
|J. McMillian
|0-0
|0
|2
|
W. Saba
|W. Saba
|0-0
|0
|2
|
M. Fleming
|M. Fleming
|0-0
|0
|1
|
B. Bivens
|B. Bivens
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Verity
|J. Verity
|13/19
|0
|23/24
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
NMEX
UTAHST
27
41
Final FS1
-
13IOWAST
17TEXAS
23
20
Final ABC
-
UMASS
LIB
0
45
Final ESP3
-
NEB
24IOWA
20
26
Final FOX
-
UCF
SFLA
58
46
Final ESPN
-
2ND
19UNC
31
17
Final ABC
-
WYO
UNLV
45
14
Final FS1
-
CMICH
EMICH
31
23
Final CBSSN
-
STNFRD
CAL
24
23
Final FOX
-
15OREG
OREGST
38
41
Final ESPN
-
UK
6FLA
0
060.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
NILL
WMICH
0
064.5 O/U
-20
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
GAS
GAST
0
052.5 O/U
-2
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
VANDY
MIZZOU
0
051 O/U
-14
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
PSU
MICH
0
056.5 O/U
PK
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
SMU
ECU
0
069 O/U
+12
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
BGREEN
OHIO
0
054 O/U
-24
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
TXTECH
23OKLAST
0
056 O/U
-11.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
0
065 O/U
-10
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
MD
12IND
0
064 O/U
-11.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
NCST
CUSE
0
050.5 O/U
+17.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
KENTST
BUFF
0
068.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
UTEP
RICE
0
044.5 O/U
-12
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
MIAOH
AKRON
0
055.5 O/U
+14
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
NTEXAS
TXSA
0
067 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:00pm
-
20CSTCAR
TXSTSM
0
058 O/U
+17
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
SALA
ARKST
0
063.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
LALAF
LAMON
0
054.5 O/U
+28.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
TROY
APLST
0
048.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
22AUBURN
1BAMA
0
063 O/U
-24.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
PITT
3CLEM
0
057.5 O/U
-22.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
8NWEST
MICHST
0
041.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
MISSST
MISS
0
069.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
SJST
BOISE
0
058 O/U
-11.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
LVILLE
BC
0
055.5 O/U
PK
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
RUT
PURDUE
0
060.5 O/U
-11
Sat 4:00pm FS1
-
SDGST
COLO
0
051 O/U
-3
Sat 5:00pm PACN
-
DUKE
GATECH
0
057 O/U
+1
Sat 7:00pm
-
LSU
5TXAM
0
061 O/U
-15.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
KSTATE
BAYLOR
0
044.5 O/U
-6
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
UTAH
WASH
0
047.5 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
9UGA
SC
0
049 O/U
+21.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
UVA
FSU
0
057.5 O/U
+9.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
TCU
KANSAS
0
051.5 O/U
+24
Sat 8:00pm FS1
-
ARIZ
UCLA
0
069 O/U
-10.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
NEVADA
HAWAII
0
061.5 O/U
+7
Sat 11:00pm
-
25TULSA
HOU
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
LATECH
FIU
0
0
PPD ESP+
-
FAU
MTSU
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
MEMP
NAVY
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
COLOST
AF
0
0
CBSSN
-
USM
UAB
0
0
CBSSN
-
SDGST
FRESNO
0
0
FS1
-
WASH
WASHST
0
0
ESPN
-
4OHIOST
ILL
0
0
FS1
-
MINN
16WISC
0
0
BTN
-
7CINCY
TEMPLE
0
0
ESPU
-
UTAH
ARIZST
0
0