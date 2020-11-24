|
|
|VANDY
|MIZZOU
Missouri, Vanderbilt set for rescheduled contest
The Missouri Tigers and the visiting Vanderbilt Commodores will hope to show their adaptability when they meet on Saturday.
The Tigers (3-3, 3-3 Southeastern Conference) were scheduled to play host to Arkansas this week, but the Razorbacks were unavailable due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing. The SEC then decided to have the Commodores (0-7, 0-7) visit Missouri on Saturday, making up a game postponed from Oct. 17 due to COVID-19 protocols.
Vanderbilt had been scheduled to play host to Tennessee on Saturday, but that game was postponed to an unspecified future date to accommodate the rescheduled Vanderbilt-Missouri contest.
"Had to flip the switch," first-year Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said of the change in opponent. "Excited about the opportunity to play. We've had a couple of games canceled, moved around. So I thank the SEC for finding us an opponent. It's obviously not ideal to switch that late."
Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason said on 102.5 The Game radio, "It's about shifting gears at this time. Obviously disappointed for Vanderbilt Nation; this was Tennessee week and senior recognition and everything that comes along with it. But this year is about being flexible.
"We get a chance to play and we're excited about that. ... We're full steam ahead for Missouri."
The Tigers will try to get over .500 for the first time this season, having opened the season with blowout losses to Alabama and Tennessee.
"I've got a couple of screenshots of people that predicted us to only win two games," Drinkwitz said. "People counted us out before we got to the fight. There's no quit in us."
The Commodores are coming off their best performance since their opening 17-12 loss to Texas A&M. Vanderbilt raced to 7-0 and 10-7 leads over Florida last Saturday before falling 38-17.
"This football team is getting better," Mason said. "We still have some depth deficiencies on the defensive side of the ball, but we're working hard on the back end to keep us functionally going."
The Tigers played with just 52 available scholarship players last week. Their injury list included guard Xavier Delgado, offensive tackle Larry Borom, nose tackle Kobie Whiteside and defensive end/outside linebacker Trajan Jeffcoat.
Drinkwitz listed those four players as "maybe" for this week. He also got defensive coordinator Ryan Walters and three players back from the coronavirus list.
Backup quarterback Shawn Robinson remains out and guard Dylan Spencer entered the transfer portal this week.
The Commodores got healthier last week, regaining guards Drew Birchmeier and Dan Dawkins, defensive tackle Cameron Tidd and running back Ja'Veon Marlow.
Freshman quarterback Ken Seals completed 22 for 34 passes against the Gators for 319 yards and two touchdowns -- both to receiver Chris Pierce. The Commodores rushed for just 87 yards, so Mason hopes to regain injured running back Keyon Henry-Brooks.
"That'll be another tool for us as we head down to Columbia," Mason told 102.5 The Game.
On the downside, starting Commodores inside linebacker Dimitri Moore entered the transfer portal this week.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|233.9
|AVG PASS YDS
|248.2
|
|
|120.7
|AVG RUSH YDS
|122.2
|
|
|354.6
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|370.3
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Brooks
|K. Brooks
|85
|374
|2
|0
|
J. Marlow
|J. Marlow
|46
|186
|0
|0
|
J. Wakefield
|J. Wakefield
|38
|123
|0
|0
|
M. Pryor
|M. Pryor
|19
|92
|1
|0
|
R. Griffin
|R. Griffin
|32
|82
|0
|0
|
J. Harrison
|J. Harrison
|1
|16
|0
|0
|
D. Wright
|D. Wright
|10
|11
|1
|0
|
D. Jerkins
|D. Jerkins
|1
|7
|0
|0
|
E. Hamilton
|E. Hamilton
|1
|3
|0
|0
|
T. Alexander
|T. Alexander
|1
|-6
|0
|0
|
K. Seals
|K. Seals
|29
|-43
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Johnson
|C. Johnson
|44
|448
|2
|0
|
A. Abdur-Rahman
|A. Abdur-Rahman
|23
|320
|1
|0
|
C. Pierce Jr.
|C. Pierce Jr.
|20
|301
|5
|0
|
B. Bresnahan
|B. Bresnahan
|24
|262
|3
|0
|
K. Brooks
|K. Brooks
|22
|215
|0
|0
|
W. Sheppard
|W. Sheppard
|1
|24
|0
|0
|
M. Pryor
|M. Pryor
|2
|20
|0
|0
|
J. Wakefield
|J. Wakefield
|5
|16
|0
|0
|
J. Harrison
|J. Harrison
|6
|12
|0
|0
|
J. Bostic III
|J. Bostic III
|1
|12
|0
|0
|
T. Alexander
|T. Alexander
|2
|11
|0
|0
|
J. Marlow
|J. Marlow
|2
|4
|0
|0
|
R. Griffin
|R. Griffin
|1
|3
|0
|0
|
J. Ball
|J. Ball
|1
|-3
|0
|0
|
G. Miller
|G. Miller
|1
|-8
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Haynie
|R. Haynie
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Bazelak
|C. Bazelak
|117/172
|1304
|5
|2
|
S. Robinson
|S. Robinson
|20/29
|185
|1
|0
|
G. McKinniss
|G. McKinniss
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Rountree III
|L. Rountree III
|122
|490
|5
|0
|
T. Badie
|T. Badie
|36
|142
|1
|0
|
J. Knox
|J. Knox
|9
|81
|1
|0
|
C. Bazelak
|C. Bazelak
|34
|62
|1
|0
|
E. Young
|E. Young
|2
|11
|0
|0
|
D. Hazelton
|D. Hazelton
|2
|3
|0
|0
|
K. Abrams-Draine
|K. Abrams-Draine
|1
|3
|0
|0
|
D. Downing
|D. Downing
|1
|2
|0
|0
|
K. Chism
|K. Chism
|1
|-15
|0
|0
|
S. Robinson
|S. Robinson
|11
|-39
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Knox
|J. Knox
|24
|243
|0
|0
|
T. Badie
|T. Badie
|13
|200
|2
|0
|
K. Chism
|K. Chism
|15
|189
|0
|0
|
D. Hazelton
|D. Hazelton
|17
|175
|0
|0
|
T. Dove
|T. Dove
|12
|141
|2
|0
|
B. Banister
|B. Banister
|13
|134
|0
|0
|
N. Hea
|N. Hea
|9
|80
|1
|0
|
C. Luper
|C. Luper
|1
|69
|0
|0
|
D. Smith
|D. Smith
|7
|64
|0
|0
|
D. Gicinto
|D. Gicinto
|4
|52
|0
|0
|
L. Christopherson
|L. Christopherson
|3
|47
|0
|0
|
M. Wilson
|M. Wilson
|2
|45
|1
|0
|
L. Rountree III
|L. Rountree III
|9
|34
|0
|0
|
D. Parker Jr.
|D. Parker Jr.
|4
|11
|0
|0
|
D. Downing
|D. Downing
|1
|7
|0
|0
|
C. Bazelak
|C. Bazelak
|1
|5
|0
|0
|
J. Maclin
|J. Maclin
|1
|5
|0
|0
|
S. Robinson
|S. Robinson
|1
|-12
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Ware
|J. Ware
|0-0
|0
|1
|
D. Nicholson
|D. Nicholson
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Mevis
|H. Mevis
|9/11
|0
|13/13
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
NMEX
UTAHST
27
41
Final FS1
-
13IOWAST
17TEXAS
23
20
Final ABC
-
UMASS
LIB
0
45
Final ESP3
-
NEB
24IOWA
20
26
Final FOX
-
UCF
SFLA
58
46
Final ESPN
-
2ND
19UNC
31
17
Final ABC
-
WYO
UNLV
45
14
Final FS1
-
CMICH
EMICH
31
23
Final CBSSN
-
STNFRD
CAL
24
23
Final FOX
-
15OREG
OREGST
38
41
Final ESPN
-
UK
6FLA
0
060.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
NILL
WMICH
0
064.5 O/U
-20
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
GAS
GAST
0
052.5 O/U
-2
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
VANDY
MIZZOU
0
051 O/U
-14
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
PSU
MICH
0
056.5 O/U
PK
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
SMU
ECU
0
069 O/U
+12
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
BGREEN
OHIO
0
054 O/U
-24
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
TXTECH
23OKLAST
0
056 O/U
-11.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
0
065 O/U
-10
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
MD
12IND
0
064 O/U
-11.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
NCST
CUSE
0
050.5 O/U
+17.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
KENTST
BUFF
0
068.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
UTEP
RICE
0
044.5 O/U
-12
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
MIAOH
AKRON
0
055.5 O/U
+14
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
NTEXAS
TXSA
0
067 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:00pm
-
20CSTCAR
TXSTSM
0
058 O/U
+17
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
SALA
ARKST
0
063.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
LALAF
LAMON
0
054.5 O/U
+28.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
TROY
APLST
0
048.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
22AUBURN
1BAMA
0
063 O/U
-24.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
PITT
3CLEM
0
057.5 O/U
-22.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
8NWEST
MICHST
0
041.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
MISSST
MISS
0
069.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
SJST
BOISE
0
058 O/U
-11.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
LVILLE
BC
0
055.5 O/U
PK
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
RUT
PURDUE
0
060.5 O/U
-11
Sat 4:00pm FS1
-
SDGST
COLO
0
051 O/U
-3
Sat 5:00pm PACN
-
DUKE
GATECH
0
057 O/U
+1
Sat 7:00pm
-
LSU
5TXAM
0
061 O/U
-15.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
KSTATE
BAYLOR
0
044.5 O/U
-6
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
UTAH
WASH
0
047.5 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
9UGA
SC
0
049 O/U
+21.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
UVA
FSU
0
057.5 O/U
+9.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
TCU
KANSAS
0
051.5 O/U
+24
Sat 8:00pm FS1
-
ARIZ
UCLA
0
069 O/U
-10.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
NEVADA
HAWAII
0
061.5 O/U
+7
Sat 11:00pm
-
25TULSA
HOU
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
LATECH
FIU
0
0
PPD ESP+
-
FAU
MTSU
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
MEMP
NAVY
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
COLOST
AF
0
0
CBSSN
-
USM
UAB
0
0
CBSSN
-
SDGST
FRESNO
0
0
FS1
-
WASH
WASHST
0
0
ESPN
-
4OHIOST
ILL
0
0
FS1
-
MINN
16WISC
0
0
BTN
-
7CINCY
TEMPLE
0
0
ESPU
-
UTAH
ARIZST
0
0